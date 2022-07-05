The best places for a full English breakfast in Yorkshire according to the people who live there

We asked The Yorkshire Post readers on Facebook which cafes and restaurants served up their favourite breakfasts.

Some of our audience, such as Pam Sankey, said nowhere could beat their mother's efforts, but thankfully for Ms Sankey's mother - plenty of other recommendations came in too!

Here are the best places for a full English breakfast in Yorkshire, as voted for by our readers.

Gordon Rigg Garden Centre

Andrew Blake said:" Gordon Rigg garden centre in Todmorden. Massive breakfast, good quality and not too expensive either."

Address: Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Rochdale Road (A6033), Walsden, Todmorden, OL14 7TJ

Redbeck Cafe & Motel

Craig Stuart said: "Redbeck Cafe & Motel in Wakefield, best all day breakfast in the UK and it never shuts!!!"

Address: Redbeck Motel, Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1RR

Thornes Lane Cafe in Wakefield

John Osborne suggested Thornes Lane Cafe in Wakefield.

Address: 86 Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF1 5RS

The Velveteen Rabbit Secret Garden

Mark Cardigans said: "Velvetine Rabbit in Northallerton. Quality produce, bacon, sausage, egg (your way), homemade baked beans, homemade black pudding, comfit tomato, mushroom and sourdough toast with a proper portion of butter."

Address: 87 S Parade, Northallerton DL7 8SJ

Slingsby’s coffee shop

Pat Hudson said: "Slingsby’s coffee shop in Tower Street Harrogate. And they are dog friendly!!"

Address: 49 Tower St, Harrogate HG1 1HS

Golden Fleece in Thirsk

Veronica Jones said: "Golden Fleece in Thirsk, amazing!"

Address: Market Pl, Thirsk YO7 1LL

Betty's York

Rosemary Turner recommended the breakfast at Betty's in York.

Address: 6-8 St. Helen’s Square, York YO1 8QP

Weetons Food Hall

Mark Stephen said: "Weetons, Harrogate. Absolute class."

Address: 23, 24 W Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ

Blackburns Cafe

Philip Greenfield recommended Blackburn's Cafe in Barnsley.

Address: 58 Market St, Barnsley S70 1SN

Coopers

David Marsh praised Coopers in Farsley.

Address: 112 Town St, Farsley, Leeds LS28 5LF

The Lookout On The Pier

Jayne Gains said: "The Lookout On The Pier in Scarborough cannot be beaten."

Address: 1PE, Scarborough Borough Council H, 18 W Pier, Scarborough YO11 1PD

Funny Onion Cafe

Darren O'Hara recommended Funny Onion Cafe in Birstall.

Address: 930 Bradford Rd, Birstall, Batley WF17 9PH

Sanders Yard Bistro

Kealey Woodward suggested Sanders Yard Bistro in Whitby.

Address: Sanders Yard, 95 Church St, Whitby YO22 4BH

The Carding Shed

Helen Friend said: "The Carding Shed - gorgeous food, great choice and fab value!"