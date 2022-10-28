From epic coastline walks, to hilly landscapes, the county of Yorkshire offers up many options for those who love the great outdoors.
But all that exercising can work up quite an appetite.
Thankfully, the county has an array of fantastic pub options to park up and grab a bite to eat and a drink.
You can find the full list of recommended Yorkshire pubs in the guide, which is out now.
Here are some of the best pubs for walkers and cyclists in Yorkshire, according to CAMRA.
1. The Black Lion, Firbeck
In the 2023 guide, the CAMRA expert said: "Traditional village free house which reopened in 2017 after a period of closure, attracting drinkers, diners, walkers and the local community. Four real ales are offered with the two changing beers usually from local microbreweries. The renowned food is freshly cooked to order. Pictures of old Firbeck adorn the walls of the snug area. The No.20 bus only serves the village Monday- Saturday daytime. Handy for the ruins of Roche Abbey and countryside walks. The horse race that led to the famous St Leger race was held nearby."
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. The Buck, Malham
CAMRA guides said: "Set amid a walkers’ paradise, and close to the route of Wainwright’s Coast-to-Coast walk, this picturesque family-run village pub offers a slice of Yorkshire with a Teutonic twist. Three locally sourced beers and seven especially imported draught lagers, brewed under the 506-year-old German Purity Laws, are served, together with real home-made food, again half Yorkshire/half German. There are six en-suite bedrooms, some designated dog friendly, while free camping is offered to those campers who also choose to dine here."
Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Cross Keys, Halifax
The experts at CAMRA said: "This 17th-century tavern has a real traditional feel. A snug beside the bar opens up to a much larger room with a central inglenook fireplace which is particularly cosy in winter. A smaller room behind the bar is ideal for small groups and for meetings. Live music is often featured on Sunday afternoons. Walkers and cyclists are always welcome. There is a large yard often used for events such as the annual beer and music festival held on the second weekend of August."
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. The Ship, Strensall
The CAMRA guide said: "Popular family-run village pub north of York, offering three real ales, one real cider and restaurant food. Open all day, it is popular with walkers, cyclists and caravanners in summer, with outside seating and a children’s play area at the rear. Families and dogs are made welcome. Regular events are held including music, a quiz and an annual spring beer festival. The bus stop from York is just across the road"
Photo: Google Maps