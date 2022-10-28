3. The Cross Keys, Halifax

The experts at CAMRA said: "This 17th-century tavern has a real traditional feel. A snug beside the bar opens up to a much larger room with a central inglenook fireplace which is particularly cosy in winter. A smaller room behind the bar is ideal for small groups and for meetings. Live music is often featured on Sunday afternoons. Walkers and cyclists are always welcome. There is a large yard often used for events such as the annual beer and music festival held on the second weekend of August."

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald