The best red and white wines to drink with your BBQ - for less than £10

When we moved house last autumn we left our barbecue in the garden for the new occupants.

This wasn’t as generous as it sounds because when we had tried to move it, various bits dropped off, so it was much safer to leave it where it was.

Later I heard that they had taken it to the tip, which was kind of them since I wouldn’t have wanted to dismantle it and put it in my car.

They really know how to barbecue in Argentina

However, I have attended other people’s barbecues this summer, lovely people who keep their stoves in good condition and are happy to fire them up as soon as the sun comes out.

These are the occasions when I can payback their generosity of flame grilling my burgers and sausages with a few bottles of wine.

With several neighbours attracted in by aromas of cooking, and the clinking of glasses, these are the wines that disappeared faster than others. Surprising, not all are reds, but they are all under £10.

Whites

Porcupine Ridge Chardonnay 2024, South Africa, Tesco down from £8.75 to £7.50 with a Nectar card until 11 August: Chardonnay is perfect with salmon, either baked in foil or grilled on the barbecue and this wine with its soft, rounded flavours, with green apple, citrus and a hint of pineapple is a good one to choose.

I acquired a stack of thin cedar planks on a trip to Canada a few years ago and discovered the delights of grilling salmon, on a cedar plank, on a barbecue.

It adds a touch of smoky flavour, and it stops bits of salmon falling through the grill. The important thing is to remember to soak the plank in water before you cook.

Irresistible Assyrtiko 2023, Macedonia, Greece, 13%, Co-op down from £10 to £9 until 12 August: With a clear citrus thread that cuts through oily fish, this is the perfect wine to pour alongside grilled sardines. It is a refreshing, thirst-quenching white with lemon and lime aromas, edged with vanilla and sea-salty pebble flavours.

Baron de Guers Picpoul de Pinet 2024, Languedoc, France, Sainsbury down from £11.25 to £9.25 with a Nectar card until 12 August: A classic wine to go with fish, so if there are oysters, prawns or white fish on or near your barbecue, then this is the wine to choose. It is crisp with lemon and lime notes, a minerally, saline finish with a hint of fresh herbs.

Yerevan Dry White 2023, Armenia Wine Company, Booths down from £10.75 to £9.50 until 26 August: We don’t have many Armenian wines on our shelves but this one tastes so good, it has to be tried. Unusual, dry and fresh, it comes from Armenia and is made from local grapes Kangun and Rkatsiteli.

It has pear, quince and apple fruit and a long savoury finish. It has the weight and food-friendly structure to cope with grilled fish, chicken, and even grilled halloumi but won’t over-power a summer salad, especially if there are olives on the plate.

Reds

Found Nerello Cappuccio 2024, Sicily, Marks and Spencer £7: This is part of the ‘Found’ range of varieties and regions that have been overlooked of late. It is an old grape from Sicily with dark blackberry and blackcurrant flavours, hints of liquorice and a streak of freshness. It will sit alongside most meaty treats from the barbecue.

Exceptional Cahors Malbec 2023, France, Asda £7.47: Malbec from Cahors used to be known as ‘black wine’. It was impenetrably harsh, chewy and needed years to become drinkable, but all that has changed.

Malbec found its home in Argentina and showed that it could be full of flavour without tough tannins. Now Cahors has reinvented its own style of Malbec.

Definitely French, slightly more structured that many Argentinian Malbecs, with dark, plum and blackberry fruit, savoury chocolate and spice notes. Team with Cumberland sausages.

Errazuriz Estate Reserva Pinot Noir 2023, Aconcagua, Chile, Tesco down from £9.50 to £7.50 with a Nectar card until 8 September: When there is chicken on the grill then a Pinot Noir goes well with the lighter meaty flavours. Chill this on a hot day, to bring out the cherry and strawberry fruit and soft, rounded flavours.

The Best Fitou 2023, Languedoc, France, Morrisons down from £8.50 to £7.50 with a More card until 5 August: Made from a blend of Carignan, Grenache and Syrah, this is a chunky, robust wine that brings dark black fruit, a touch of tapenade and spice together with a smooth style and long finish. Great flavours for the money.

Taste the Difference Fairtrade Morador Malbec 2024, Argentina, Sainsbury down from £10.25 to £8.50 until 12 August: Full of deep, damson and mulberry fruit with soft tannins, a sprinkle of mixed herbs and spices and enough power to cope with a plate of sausages.

The Best Garnacha 2023, Marqués de Los Rios, Spain, Morrisons £8.75: Fresh, lively exuberant aromas of black cherry and raspberry with red plum on the palate and soft, silky tannins. This is fine at ambient temperature on a normal summer’s day but if temperatures continue to climb then stick the bottle in ice and enjoy the wine chilled.

Extra Special Sicilian Reserve Red 2021, Italy, Asda £8.75: Made from 100% Nero d’Avola grapes which give ripe black cherry and plum flavours, with a gentle structure and a hint of spice on the finish. It can cope with burgers and sausages, and on a hot day it can even be served lightly chilled to bring out the clean, fresh fruit.

MontGras Reserva Carmenère 2022, Colchagua, Chile, Waitrose £9.50: Carmenère is a fairly late-ripening grape that arrived from France in the late 19th century and was wrongly labelled as Merlot.

So, for decades no-one liked Chilean Merlot because it was picked too early, along with proper Merlot (charmingly called Merlot Merlot by the Chileans) and it had an unripe, green taste.