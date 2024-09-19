The best upcoming wine tastings in Yorkshire from Ilkley to Huddersfield and York to Beverley

There is nothing quite like meeting the people who make a wine that you like. That personal link between the taste of a wine in your glass, and the people who have found the right land and the right grapes to make into delicious wine is something that stays in the memory for years.

And that is the opportunity at the Martinez Extravaganza tasting on October 1 at the King’s Hall and Winter Garden in Ilkley, from 2 until 8pm, when over 200 wines will be open and ready to taste, poured by knowledgeable agents.

There are also two masterclasses, hosted by Grant Westcott and Carolyn Hurst, of Westcott Vineyards, in Niagara, Canada. They had careers in banking and IT before deciding to return to Carolyn’s home region of Niagara and plant 26 acres of vines.

The best wine tasting coming up in Yorkshire

Over the years they have expanded, and their family has joined them in the business and now they produce medal-winning Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling and Cabernet Franc.

They will host two masterclasses, at 4pm and 6pm, to introduce themselves and their wines. The events last around 45 minutes and will give you the chance to taste the wines while hearing about Grant and Carolyn’s adventures in grape growing and wine making. Places are free and can be booked on the day when you arrive at the Martinez tasting.

Martinez Wines, with shops in Ilkley and Bingley, is run by the irrepressible Jonathan Cocker. He has held an annual tasting for 24 years, with around 300 people attending each year.

It means that around 3,000 wines have been poured over the years and tasted by a great many people, many of whom make an annual pilgrimage to Ilkley just for the event.

Grant Westcott and Carolyn Hurst of Westcott Vineyards will be at the Martinez Wine Extravaganza

The ticket price is £35, which may seem a lot, but it includes a tapas buffet, cheeses and the masterclasses, and of course you can try as many wines as you like so that you can select, at a discount, your autumn and winter drinking requirements.

Any money left over from the event goes straight to charity and this year the charities are Save the Children and Macmillan. Over the years, the extravaganza has raised £30,000, which makes the wine taste even better.

Buy your tickets on the website www.martinez.co.uk, or by ringing 01943 600000.

There are other tastings that are worth catching up with over the coming weeks.

Field & Fawcett in York will be at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall on Fossgate on November 15, between 6 and 8.30pm, with more than 100 wines and spirits available to taste. Tickets cost £20, with £2.50 going to the Samaritans. Ring 01904 489073 to buy a ticket.

Harrogate Wines has a regular programme of tastings and on November 5 it features the fabulous sherries of Fernando de Castillo. On November 21 it will be Beaujolais Crus, and on November 27 Symington ports will be on show. December 1 and 8 will feature Christmas wines. The tastings will be in the shop but pricing and ticket availability are not yet on the website. Ring Andy on 01423 522270 to get more details.

Rather than hold one big tasting, Hoults of Huddersfield holds a series of tastings in the shop. The dates are November 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, when 24 people can sit down each evening and taste through 20 wines and hear all about them.

The tastings start at 6pm and in typical Rob Hoult style, they are informal, so no food is provided, but you can bring your own nibbles or even a more substantial dish. Apparently, some people come in groups and put plates of salad in the middle of the table.

Tickets cost £25 and are available on the website, www.hoults.com. The website is having a facelift so if you have problems, ring Rob on 01484 510700.

House of Townend in Melton will hold its Christmas Portfolio at its Cellar Door on October 24 from 4 until 8pm, with around 100 wines and around 20 Scotch and English whiskies on show.

The shop will also be hosting some of its suppliers, including Christophe Prieux of Champagne Gardet, Anabelle Sielecki of Mendel (Argentina) and Luis Marculeta of Rioja Vega. Tickets cost £10, with £5 per ticket going to Dove House Hospice.

Email [email protected] or ring 01482 638899 to buy your tickets.

Latitude Wines in Leeds will not be holding a big tasting but it has a number of smaller tastings at the planning stage. Check out the shop’s website, www.latitudewine.co.uk, on a regular basis to catch up with the schedule.

Instead of one big tasting, Roberts & Speight in Beverley holds a series of tastings throughout the year. With Christmas in mind, it is staging a Champagne tasting at 7.30pm on November 19 when wines from three prestigious Houses will be shown.

Tickets cost £35 and the tasting will be held at Beverley Rugby Club. The event is not yet on their website, so ring for tickets, 01482 870717.

The Wright Wine Company in Skipton will have a range of Christmas wines ready for tasting in the shop between noon and 3pm on November 30.

This is not a big tasting, just its regular Saturday free tasting of six or so wines, but there will be 15 per cent off any of those wines bought on the day and if you want to try some of the hundreds of bottles of whisky in stock, you can.

The shop also has dozens of wooden wine boxes to buy at £8 each, with all the money going to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Since January, Alex Edwards, of York Wines, at Moor Farm, on Sheriff Hutton Road, has been running a series of Wine Wednesday tastings on the last Wednesday of the month, and they have grown in popularity.

With six to eight shown at each tasting on a wide range of themes, these are often hosted by suppliers who have inside knowledge about the wines.