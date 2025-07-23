The best white, rosé and red wines which you can add ice to

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The hot weather has almost defeated my fridge for chilling whites and rosés.

Chilled wine is fine when just out of the fridge, but in sunshine it soon becomes tepid and flat, so I often resort to adding an ice cube or two.

The chink of ice in the glass and the crisp, chilled flavours are so much more refreshing than fridge-chilled wine, and others agree with me.

Summer wines are much better with ice

Earlier this week, in the heat of southern France, I was in the company a well-known winemaker and without hesitation, she spooned large chunks of ice into her glass of white wine.

And it was her wine. She had made it, and it is sold all across Europe.

She smiled and said, “In this hot weather a little ice refreshes the flavours.” So now I don’t need to apologise for adding ice.

"If winemakers do it, then everyone should do it. And while an ice cube works for whites and rosés, it makes sense to put reds in the fridge for an hour or so and then dunk the bottles in ice to keep the wine cool.

"It doesn’t work for all reds, but many becomes crunchy and vibrant while the alcohol sits happily within the wine rather than leaping out of the glass.

Here are some wines that really appreciate ice, either in the glass or in an ice bucket.

Whites

Viña Sol 2024, Torres, Spain, Sainsbury down from £8 to £7 with a Nectar card until 12 August: Chill the bottle and the label comes to life with sunshine, cyclists and a surfer.

The wine has light, fresh, citrus flavours, perfect in sunshine and with an ice cube the alcohol level will drop from its fairly considerate 11% to even lower. It makes a terrific thirst-quencher for a hot summer’s day.

The Best Côtes de Gascogne 2024, France, Morrisons £7.50: Terrific flavours for money in this wine, and it happily copes with an ice cube or two, retaining its lively citrus aromas and the taste of freshly squeezed lime and pink grapefruit with a crunchy, minerally finish. Perfect as an aperitif, or team with salads and fish.

Lugana 2024, Lombardy, North East Italy, Asda £11.42: A Silver medal winning wine in the International Wine Challenge, this has delicate, floral aromas with fresh honeydew melon fruit, white peach and a hint of almonds. Dry, elegant and perfect with herb-baked fish and grilled prawns.

Tenuta Santa Seraffa Gavi di Gavi 2023, Piedmont, Italy, Booths down from £14 to £12.50 until 29 July: From the heartland of the Gavi region, this is a light, elegant wine with floral and fennel aromas, green apple flavours mingled with juicy nectarines and a rounded, supple style.

Team with grilled fish or creamy pasta.

Rosés

Ramon Bilbao Rioja Rosado 2024, Spain, Co-op £8.75: This wine has 80% of Garnacha grapes giving delicious raspberry and light plum flavours, with Viura adding aromatic notes, so it can certainly cope with a chunk of ice.

The colour is just a little deeper than fashionable Provence, but all pink wines don’t have to look the same.

The colour is deeper because the flavours are bigger, and they will happily accompany most grilled meats that come off the barbecue. It is light enough for grilled fish too, especially when there are olives on the plate.

Etna Rosato 2024, Sicily, Marks and Spencer £14: From the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna this is a crisp, lively refreshing rosé made from Nerello Mascalese grapes which give fresh-picked raspberry and redcurrant flavours, rounded out with pink grapefruit and a hint of pepper.

There is enough weight in the wine to withstand an ice cube or two and it goes well with cheese, grilled chicken and seafood. Also available from Ocado.

Rogers and Rufus Grenache Rosé 2023, Barossa, Australia, Latitude Wine £15.99: This wine is a joint enterprise between the Hill-Smiths of Yalumba and former bistro chain owner Rupert Clevely.

Fashionable pale in colour, but definitely not shy in flavour, the grapes for this rosé come from the Barossa, and provide definite red fruit flavours, a crunch of freshness and a edge of spice on the finish. Team with a spiced fish str-fry.

Babylonstoren Mourvèdre 2025, South Africa, Ocado £18.50: The official rosé wine of The Chelsea Flower Show and RHS approved, this comes from the vineyards of Babylonstoren in the Franschhoek Valley.

Babylonstoren is an old Cape Dutch farm, with fabulous gardens, accommodation and really good farm-to-fork restaurants. Made from Mourvèdre grapes, this wine is Provence pink with light floral aromas, rounded watermelon and wild strawberry fruit and a delicious crisp finish.

Check the vintage when you buy. The 2025 wine is delicious, but the 2024 is still drinking well.

Reds

Extra Special Pinot Noir 2024, Leyda, Chile, Asda £7.48: Chile makes terrific Pinots especially if the vines are planted in the cooler, coastal regions of Casablanca and Leyda. This comes from an excellent producer, Luis Felipe Edwards, and the wine offers light cherry and blackcurrant fruit a soft, savoury finish. Team with duck, straight off the grill.

Cantina del Garda Bardolino 2024, Italy, Majestic £9 on a mix six deal: Made from well-established vines planted on the shores of Lake Garda, this Bardolino is a terrific wine for summer drinking. Light and full of redcurrant and red cherry fruit with a tangy finish it is perfect chilled with a summer lunch of grilled fish or salads.

Les Terrasses St. Nicolas de Bourgeuil 2024, France, Tesco £11.50: There is something special about the herb-edged, raspberry and redcurrant flavours of Cabernet Franc from the Loire. The warm enclave of St. Nicolas de Bourgeuil ripens the fruit perfectly and achieves bright, precise flavours, like a first bite into a Scottish raspberry. So much more than a barbecue red, this should be lightly chilled and served alongside roast lamb.