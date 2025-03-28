The best wines to buy this week from Booths, Waitrose and Co-op - including a Kylie Minogue prosecco

Christine Austin reveals her top four wines of the week as well as the latest news from around Yorkshire.
Christine Austin
By Christine Austin

Freelance wine writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST

Wines of the week

Stellenbosch Drive Chardonnay 2024, Fairtrade, South Africa, 13%, Co-op down from £8 to £7 until April 1: A fresh-tasting style of Chardonnay, with orange blossom aromas and ripe, rounded melon fruit backed by a thread of citrus.

Kylie Prosecco Rosé, Italy, 11%, Sainsbury down from £11.50 to £9 with a Nectar card until April 8: Perfect for Mother’s Day, this bottle has hundreds of hearts embossed into the glass and the almost-dry, frothy, fruity flavours are a sheer delight.

Christine Austin's wines of the week - including a Kylie Minogue proseccoChristine Austin's wines of the week - including a Kylie Minogue prosecco
Christine Austin's wines of the week - including a Kylie Minogue prosecco

Nyetimber Rosé NV, England, 12%, Booths down from £47 to £37 until April 8: A delicious pink English fizz, with the scent of an English country garden and gentle summer pudding and cream flavours. One of the best on the shelves.​

Guigal Côtes du Rhône 2020, France, 14%, Waitrose, down from £14 to £11 until April 15: Stock up with several bottles of this deep-flavoured, ripe, spicy wine while it is on offer. Perfect now with grilled meats and pasta suppers but will also partner a barbecue.

Winemaker dinner

Martinez Wines will host Juan José Gutiérrez from Cava Mastinell on Thursday 24 April, starting at 6.30pm at Ambiente Tapas in Leeds.

Cava has improved dramatically in the last five years with new legislation to make sure that the wine is made to the best standards, and quality is now exceptional, especially from producers such as Cava Mastinell.

Cava is made from local grapes using the same method as Champagne, known as the traditional method with substantial aging before being released for sale.

This adds complexity and flavour to the wine. It is terrific to see a Cava producer here in Yorkshire showing just how good this fizz can be.

Tickets cost £60 for tastes of five cavas and five tapas courses paired with the wines. Contact Ambiente Tapas direct for tickets via their website https://www.ambiente-tapas.co.uk/cavaymas

Western Australia focus in Leeds

Margaret River in Western Australia is one of the most magical places to visit and to make wine. Ocean breezes keep temperatures down and flavours fresh which is why this part of Australia makes wines that are totally different from other Aussie gems.

Katie MacAulay is an undoubted expert on this region having lived in Australia for many years. She will be at Latitude Wines in Leeds on Wednesday 30 April at 6pm to present a selection of Chardonnays and Cabernets from producer Robert Oatley.

There will be cheese and charcuterie to accompany the wines. Tickets cost £45 each and you can book a space via the Latitude website www.latitude.co.uk.

Buon Vino

This gem of a wine shop in Settle specialises in organic, biodynamic and natural wines and they have just acquired a small stock of wines from Peter Hahn.

It is fortunate that Peter’s first career was as an investment banker, because he decided to give up the world of investments and bought a small domaine in the Loire that needed several years of work.

He breathed new life into the soil with natural compost and care and he now makes outstanding Vouvrays. Buon Vino has his Vouvray Meslerie 2022 at £38.

This beat a much grander wine in a blind tasting, so is well worth a try.

Contact Buon Vino on 01729 824056 or check their website www.buonvino.co.uk

