The best wines to buy this week from Booths, Waitrose and Tesco

Wines of the week

Finest Western Australia Chardonnay 2024, Tesco down from £9 to £8 with Clubcard until May 19: Cool ocean breezes blow through the vineyards of Margaret River, keeping flavours fresh and vibrant. Orange blossom, pear and ripe melon fruit.

Heaven’s Realm Grüner Veltliner 2023, Austria, 13%, Waitrose down from £15 to £12 until May 6: Take a break from the usual grape varieties and try this dry, rounded, citrus and peach style wine, with white pepper notes. Pour alongside spicy prawns.

One of Christine's wines of the week can be found in the aisles at Booths

Bird in Hand Sparkling, Adelaide Hills, Australia, 12.5%, Booths down from £15.25 to £13.25 until May 6: Delightfully pale pink, this 100% Pinot Noir fizz has light strawberry fruit and a dry, crisp finish. Everyone loves this wine.

The Best Ribera Del Duero 2020, Spain, 14%, Morrisons down from £11.50 to £9 with a More card until May 18: High altitude and low yields give deep flavours of damson and black cherry fruit, with a hint of spice and vanilla.

Henshaws Beer Fest

Hundreds of beer lovers from across the region will descend on Knaresborough this weekend when a festival celebrating local breweries returns.

This May bank holiday, the Henshaws Beer Fest will return to the Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre with a line-up of top musical guests and mouthwatering food and drink from across Yorkshire.

Local beers, crisp ciders, artisan gins, and fine wines will be served up alongside street food, including BBQ dishes and fresh wood-fired pizza.

The event runs from today Saturday, May 3 until tomorrow Sunday, May 4 with two family-friendly daytime sessions and an adult only Saturday evening party.

Still Prosecco

Aldi is shaking up the wine aisle with the UK's first Still Prosecco DOC (£5.99, 75cl). This innovative new launch offers all the vibrant, fruity flavours of Prosecco, without the bubbles. Made from the same Glera grapes as its sparkling sibling, this still Prosecco is bursting with flavours.

Yorkshire Heritage

Bevan Newton Johnson is heading to Harrogate Wines on Tuesday, May 20, to present a range of wines from this fabulous family-owned Hemel-en-Aarde estate.

Bevan’s dad, Dave, was born in Yorkshire and the family decided to emigrate to either Canada or South Africa, but they couldn’t decide which, so they tossed a coin.

So, Canada’s loss was South Africa’s gain because this estate makes the most elegant, silky, sensuous Pinots as well as Chardonnay and a rather good Albariño.

You will taste a terrific range of wines alongside cheese and charcuterie, all for £49.95. Ring Andy on 01423 522270.

Tastings at Latitude

There is a fabulous opportunity to taste wines from Serbia at Latitude Wines on May 8 at 6pm when Nikolo Salipur will lead you through a range of six wines, plus a mystery wine.

The tasting costs £50 and, as always you will be fed. Later in May, on the 28th there is a meet the winemaker opportunity when Germán Bruzzone will introduce the wines of Bodegas Garzon in Uruguay.

The story behind Bodegas Garzon is fascinating and the wines are exceptional.