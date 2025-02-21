The best wines to buy this week from Co-op, Booths and Waitrose

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the Week

Codorníu Albariño 2023, Costers del Segre, Spain, 12%, Co-op down from £9.50 to £8.50 until March 11: Bigger and rounder than many other Albariños, with bags of peach and nectarine flavours, with a clear fresh finish.

Wynns Coonawarra Chardonnay 2023, South Australia, 13.5%, Booths down from £15 to £11 until March 11: A ripe, rounded, elegant Chardonnay with white peach and citrus notes. Delicious poured alongside roast chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Little Giant Barossa Shiraz 2022, Australia, 14.5%, Sainsbury, down from £12.75 to £9.75 with a Nectar card until February 25: A big characterful wine, full of blackberry and plum fruit, laced with spice. Pair with a peppercorn steak.

Villa Blanche Pinot Noir 2022, France, 13%, Waitrose down from £9.99 to £7.99 until March 1: Packed with fresh, juicy, red cherry and strawberry fruit with a hint of mint and no oak clouding the flavours.

Wine and Cheese

Ake and Humphris will hold a Wine and Cheese tasting on Thursday 6 March in The Lombard Room at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate.

The cheeses, presented by Gemma from The Cheeseboard in Harrogate, will be British but they will emulate some very famous names from beyond our shores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The names of the wines to be presented have not yet been released but they will be sourced from around the world.

You get a glass of fizz on arrival and six wines plus six cheeses, all for £45. Ake and Humphris tastings tend to sell out fast, so book your place now on their website www.akeandhumphris.co.uk

Winemaker Dinner

On Wednesday 19 March, Nicolas Kozik from Viña Progreso in Uruguay will present a range of wines from this extraordinary winery. Viña Progreso is the ‘experimental’ winery of Gabriel Pisano based in the heart of Uruguay’s best grape growing region.

Here he makes wines using techniques he has learnt during tours and working periods with many of the best winemakers in the world. This is fabulous opportunity to see what Uruguay can produce, alongside an excellent dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is hosted by Martinez Wines and will be held at Quinta Bar and Grill in Ilkley. Tickets cost £70. Contact Quinta on [email protected] to book your place at the table.

Bargains in Leyburn