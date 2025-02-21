The best wines to buy this week from Co-op, Booths and Waitrose
Wines of the Week
Codorníu Albariño 2023, Costers del Segre, Spain, 12%, Co-op down from £9.50 to £8.50 until March 11: Bigger and rounder than many other Albariños, with bags of peach and nectarine flavours, with a clear fresh finish.
Wynns Coonawarra Chardonnay 2023, South Australia, 13.5%, Booths down from £15 to £11 until March 11: A ripe, rounded, elegant Chardonnay with white peach and citrus notes. Delicious poured alongside roast chicken.
Little Giant Barossa Shiraz 2022, Australia, 14.5%, Sainsbury, down from £12.75 to £9.75 with a Nectar card until February 25: A big characterful wine, full of blackberry and plum fruit, laced with spice. Pair with a peppercorn steak.
Villa Blanche Pinot Noir 2022, France, 13%, Waitrose down from £9.99 to £7.99 until March 1: Packed with fresh, juicy, red cherry and strawberry fruit with a hint of mint and no oak clouding the flavours.
Wine and Cheese
Ake and Humphris will hold a Wine and Cheese tasting on Thursday 6 March in The Lombard Room at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate.
The cheeses, presented by Gemma from The Cheeseboard in Harrogate, will be British but they will emulate some very famous names from beyond our shores.
The names of the wines to be presented have not yet been released but they will be sourced from around the world.
You get a glass of fizz on arrival and six wines plus six cheeses, all for £45. Ake and Humphris tastings tend to sell out fast, so book your place now on their website www.akeandhumphris.co.uk
Winemaker Dinner
On Wednesday 19 March, Nicolas Kozik from Viña Progreso in Uruguay will present a range of wines from this extraordinary winery. Viña Progreso is the ‘experimental’ winery of Gabriel Pisano based in the heart of Uruguay’s best grape growing region.
Here he makes wines using techniques he has learnt during tours and working periods with many of the best winemakers in the world. This is fabulous opportunity to see what Uruguay can produce, alongside an excellent dinner.
The event is hosted by Martinez Wines and will be held at Quinta Bar and Grill in Ilkley. Tickets cost £70. Contact Quinta on [email protected] to book your place at the table.
Bargains in Leyburn
Once again, Richard at Campbells of Leyburn has scooped up some fabulous deals on terrific wines. My favourites in the latest batch of offers are Chapoutier’s Côtes du Rhône, Bio Adunatio 2023, down from £17.15 to £14.49 and Larry Cherubino’s Pedestal Chardonnay 2023 from Margaret River, Australia, down from £18.15 to £14.99. Call in to browse the offers which last until the end of March, or while stocks last.
