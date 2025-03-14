The best wines to buy to make the most of Waitrose's 25% off deal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the Week

Badenhorst The Curator 2022, South Africa, 13%, Waitrose down from £10 to £7.50 on a mix six deal until March 18: A terrific blend of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Viognier with peach and citrus flavours. Great with herby fish dishes.

Susana Balbo Crios Torrontes 2022, Mendoza, Argentina, 13%, Booths own from £13 to £11.50 until April 8: A crisp, peachy, apricot scented wine, made from Argentina’s Torrontés grape. Enjoyable on its own, but with enough weight to go with seafood, goats’ cheese and charcuterie.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Cune Rioja Reserva 2019, Spain, 14%, Sainsbury down from £14 to £12 with a Nectar card until March 18: Terrific value even at its full price, this is packed with spice-edge bramble fruit with a soft, full-flavoured finish. Perfect with spring lamb.

El Esteco Malbec Fairtrade 2021, Cafayate, Argentina, 13.5%, Co-op down from £14.25 to £12.25 until April 1: High-altitude vineyards produce grapes packed with dark fruits, yet still with a seam of freshness running across the palate. Pour alongside steak.​

Tasting in Beverley

Only 20 spaces are available for a Spring wine tasting event hosted by Roberts and Speight at St Mary’s Church Hall, North Bar Within, on March 20, starting at 7.30 pm, featuring just 9 wines from top producers such as Stefane Ogier, Elderton, Erste + Neue and Rizzardi.

There will be a selection of tapas to accompany the wines. Tickets cost £25 but these tastings sell out quickly, so if you have missed out on this one, make sure you sign up to get early notification of other events. Ring 01482 870717 or check the website www.robertsandspeight.co.uk

25% off at Waitrose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They never let me tell you in advance, so if you haven’t noticed the great deals on at Waitrose, now is the time to get on the website or down to your local store and stock up.

You need to buy six bottles priced between £5 and £100, at the normal price, and the 25% discount is taken off at the till or online checkout.

It is always tempting to buy your usual wines and pocket the discount, but it is definitely more adventurous to trade up and stash away some bargains for future drinking.

I use this deal to lay in some decent fizz such as Nyetimber Classic Cuvee, normally £39.99 but I also fill the rack with good, easy drinking Pinot such as Villa Blanche Pinot Noir 2022, normally £9.99, that will wrap itself around most supper dishes and a good Sauvignon Blanc such as De Grendel Sauvignon Blanc 2023, normally £11.99, that acts as a welcome wine and will accompany salads and fish all though the coming months.

Tastings in Huddersfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bearing in mind that tickets for the last tasting organised by Rob Hoult of Hoults Wine Merchants in Huddersfield sold out in 38 minutes it is important to act fast if you want to go to his next events.