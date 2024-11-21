This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The collective wine trade held its breath when the Chancellor delivered the Budget a few weeks ago. Everyone was hoping that the new duty rates, due to be introduced on February 1, would be scrapped, but they were not.

This is a new complicated system that will increase duty rates step by step with alcohol content. Not only will this affect what you pay for a bottle of wine, but it means a great deal of extra work for wine importers.

This new duty will add 52p to a 14% wine, and 65p to a bottle of 14.5% alcohol wine such as a Barossa Shiraz.

Chester Osborn of d’Arenberg makes distinctive wines

Port at 20% alcohol will increase by over £1.50 a bottle, including VAT. Of course, it is mainly red wines that reach up to 14% and over, but white wines will also increase in price.

So, the only thing to do is stock up with your favourite higher alcohol wines to tide you over for this winter and maybe into next.

You will need to keep them in good condition, so avoid the kitchen, near radiators and anywhere the sun will get at them. Clear out the cellar if you are lucky enough to have one and stack the cases high.

Higher alcohol wines are perfect at this time of year since you can turn the central heating down a notch and let the warmth come from your glass. Here are a few suggestions of toe-warming wines that will last through these cold months and, if you buy enough, into next winter.

Palo Cortado Dry Sherry, Wm. Morrisons, 20%, £7 for 37.5cl: Morrisons source their top sherries from Lustau, and they are consistently excellent, and terrific value. This Palo Cortado is bone-dry, layered with nuts, prunes and orange zest. Palo Cortado starts out as a fino sherry but then is aged like an oloroso, which gives it freshness along with complexity. Try it with cheese or savoury risottos.

Extra Special Barbera d’Asti 2021, Piemonte, Italy, 14.5%, Asda £8.50: This Barbera comes from one of the largest co-operatives in the region, gathering grapes from across the misty hills of Piemonte. The wine has spiced red cherry fruit aromas and a palate that echoes truffles and forest floors. Pour alongside game, especially if there are chestnuts on the plate.

Extra Special Great Western Shiraz 2021, Victoria, Australia, 14.5%, Asda £9.50: A soft, supple wine with plush, rounded blackberry and plum fruit and peppery notes on the finish. Full of flavour.

Morandé Terrarum Single Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Maipo Valley, Chile, 14%, Majestic £11.99 on a mix six deal: Snap up this wine, for drinking now and into next year. With 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, plus a splash of Syrah and Malbec, there are layers of blackcurrant and plum flavours backed by a touch of smooth, expensive French oak.

Susana Balbo Malbec 2023, Argentina, M&S Collection, 14%, Marks and Spencer £12: Deep, chunky blueberry and black cherry flavours in this wine from one of Argentina’s foremost winemakers. It is fresh and elegant, with enough structure to cope with a meaty dish. Buy lots, it will mature well.

Finest Ribera del Duero Ebeia 2022, Spain, 14.5%, Tesco £12: You really need a rib-eye steak to tame this wine, it is so dense and packed with flavour. While there are some serious tannins, they will soften with another 12 months in bottle. Gorgeously rich with damson, prune and blackcurrant flavours, backed by savoury olive and herbal notes.

Kanonkop Kadette Cape Blend 2022, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 14%, Sainsbury £13: This blend has softened and become more elegant over recent years and now it shines with raspberry, blackcurrant and cherries, with top notes of cinnamon and chocolate. It has a silky structure and a lovely long finish.

D’Arenberg The Custodian Grenache 2020, McLaren Vale, Australia,14.5%, Booths, £14: Chester Osborn, winemaker and owner of d’Arenberg, is quite a character. Fond of wacky shirts and equally wacky architecture, he brings a breath of fresh air into winemaking, along with his skill in providing wines with distinct flavours.

This Grenache comes from old vines that the Osborn family refused to pull out during a vine-pull scheme. So, they earned the title of Custodians of the old vine Grenache, and it is terrific. Bright, fruit flavours of raspberry and black cherry, backed by savoury notes with a silky finish.

Montes Angel’s Secret Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Colchagua valley, Chile, 14.5%, Tesco £15: From the glorious Colchagua Valley where the daytime is warm and sunny but at night the influence of the Andes causes temperatures to fall dramatically. The grapes ripen to provide dense red and black fruit flavours, backed by a thread of freshness, with a layer of complexity of tobacco, a twist of pepper and firm but supple tannins. Pour this alongside a rib of beef.

Roc des Dentelles Gigondas, Gabriel Meffre, Rhône, France, 14.5%, Waitrose down from £20.99 to £15.99 until 26 November: Dash to Waitrose, or order online, before the offer ends. From a stand-out Rhône producer, this comes from Gigondas, one of the top-quality villages of the region. Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre combine to give Châteauneuf flavours at half the price.

Definition Barolo 2020, Piemonte, Italy, 14.5%, Majestic £21.99 on a mix six deal: Definition is Majestic’s own blend of wine, which means their buyers get the pick of the barrels and make sure the blend is exactly right for the UK market. And this is a lovely wine. Hand-harvested Nebbiolo grapes have been fermented in steel then aged in large oak barrels, to add complexity, without losing any of the dark cherry and plum fruit. There are savoury mushroom notes, chocolate and leather, rounded out with silky tannins.

Taylor’s 10-year-old Tawny Port, 20%, Roberts and Speight £22.99: I always endeavour to find the lowest price for any wine I recommend, but I cannot believe how Roberts and Speight manage to (almost) match Asda on this wine.