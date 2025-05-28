A popular steakhouse and BBQ restaurant in South Yorkshire has announced it is closing with 'immediate effect’.

The Big Smoke in Rotherham issued a statement on Facebook, saying that after "five incredible years" in business, the family-run restaurant has been forced to close.

The Big Smoke posted: "We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this place. As a family-run business, The Big Smoke has been more than just a restaurant, it’s been our dream, our passion, and our home.

“But sadly, due to rising costs and mounting financial pressures, we’ve found ourselves in an impossible position."

They said that since April 1 this year, running their business has become unsustainable.

"Since April 1, our overheads and supplier costs have soared, driven by changes brought in by a government that feels completely out of touch with the realities of small, independent businesses like ours. We’ve done everything we can, but the numbers just don’t add up anymore."

National Insurance contributions have risen, as has the minimum wage, which has put pressure on a range of business owners already facing rising costs in food and produce.

The Big Smoke had become a foodie destination for locals in the Moorthorpe area and for those further afield.

The restaurant added: "To every single one of you who walked through our doors, shared a meal, brought your loved ones, celebrated milestones, or simply showed up to support us, thank you.

“Your kindness, loyalty, and love meant more than you’ll ever know. We’ve made memories that will stay with us for a lifetime, and we’re so proud of what we built with you by our side."

Hundreds of customers shared their sadness at the shock announcement, with many sharing fond memories of dining at The Big Smoke.

Many people shared their thoughts online, with one commenter saying it was “the best restaurant in Rotherham.”

The restaurant urged customers to continue supporting local businesses.

In a rallying cry, it said: "If there’s one thing we ask as we say goodbye, it’s this: please continue to support your local businesses.

“They are the heart of your community, and right now, they need you more than ever.