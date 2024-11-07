A pub with a rich history has been saved, thanks to regulars who formed a company to keep it afloat.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure near Boroughbridge is now undergoing a major refurbishment that promises to enhance its appeal.

With a rich heritage stretching back generations, it is set to reopen with exciting new features, including a community café, extensive landscaping in the beer garden, and a completely revamped bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, this journey to reopen the Black Lion has been a remarkable four-year effort by the community, who rallied to purchase the pub after it closed in November 2019.

Some of the volunteers and commitee members at The historic Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure near Boroughbridge currently undergoing a major refurbishment after the community acquired the pub. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Through a community share purchase scheme, they successfully raised £241,000, plus additional funding from the Community Ownership Fund which has been used to buy and refurbish the pub.

The initiative has garnered support from over 150 shareholders, solidifying the pub’s role as a true community asset.

A standout feature of the refurbishment is the creation of a community café, aimed at attracting cyclists, walkers, and tourists, especially those visiting nearby Newby Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chair Jonathan Mosley said: “The new café will be a great addition to the Black Lion, and we’re confident it will attract a wide range of people, from local families to cyclists and tourists visiting Newby Hall. It will create a relaxed daytime environment and add to the pub’s appeal as a destination for everyone.”

The historic Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure near Boroughbridge currently undergoing a major refurbishment after the community acquired the pub. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

The beer garden and surrounding grounds are also being transformed through landscaping.

Cyclists and walkers will benefit from bike racks and sheltered areas, allowing them to pause for a break in a picturesque, well-maintained setting.

Inside, the Black Lion’s bar has been refurbished, offering a fresh yet traditional space for customers to enjoy. The bar has been equipped with a new cellar, allowing the pub to serve a range of traditional and modern lagers, ales and non-alcoholic beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local breweries will be available alongside more contemporary options, ensuring there is something to suit every taste.

Beyond the pub’s public areas, the tenants will also benefit from the refurbishment of the large three-bedroom accommodation at the Black Lion. This spacious living area, which is being fully modernised, will offer a comfortable and contemporary home for the pub’s new tenant.

The updated tenant accommodation represents an attractive perk for potential candidates.

The Black Lion has always been a focal point of community life in Skelton-on-Ure.