The Black Swan at Oldstead, which is run by popular chef Tommy Banks, is looking for new chefs.

A tweet posted on the restaurant's Twitter page said they are looking for "passionate and hard-working chefs of all levels" to join Tommy and the rest of the team at the restaurant.

This year, The Black Swan in Oldstead retained its Michelin star and was also one of the first restaurants to receive the Michelin guide’s newest accolade, the Green Star for sustainability.

Chef Tommy Banks outside The Black Swan at Oldstead

Tommy, who sources almost all of his produce from his parents farm at Oldstead, became the youngest chef to receive a Michelin star in 2013 at the age of 24. He also opened Roots in York city centre, which also has a Michelin star, as well as signing a three year deal to provide a fine dining experience at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.