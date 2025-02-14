The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tiny hamlet (just a few houses and a church) in the Holderness countryside east of Hull, it’s almost certainly this lack of familiarity that’s lead to the Blue Bell’s current bad patch.

It can’t be because of the pub, which is a treasure.

It only opens evenings mid-week and all-day Sunday. It’s even closed Saturday because there’s not enough trade to warrant opening. I’ve never visited a pub that doesn’t open Saturdays.

The Blue Bell, Old Ellerby

Admirably, landlord of 35-years standing - the wonderfully named Dave Diamond – somehow keeps the place going and it’s absolutely to his credit.

It’s a cracking pub, deserving of a much brighter future than it appears to be facing.

Painted in attractive yellow and blue (in support of Ukraine), it’s a traditional farmhouse boozer trapped in amber since the mid-seventies. It is perfectly unchanged.

Two real fires, plenty of seating, a pool table, a feature dart board, loads of novelty teapots and well-kept ale.

It may be because the Blue Bell doesn’t serve food that custom is thin on the ground. People seem to expect grub at the end of a drive.

But the fact is that, very often, all you need is a decent pint, a cosy fire and a friendly bag of pork scratchings to make the world a perfectly wonderful place to be. All are available at the Blue Bell.

The last time I visited a pub so endearingly stuck in a not-too-distant past was the Victoria in Worton.

It was like a museum unwittingly dedicated solely to the years 1956 to 1973 and was glorious. Apparently it’s since closed and that should act as a warning to us all.

Pubs don’t have to be ultra-modern or deliberately olde worlde, they can be preserved in a heyday just three or four decades on.

Next time you’re travelling through that barren hinterland just east of Hull, stop for a warm at the Blue Bell.

Pubs like this need to survive and need punters to do it.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 5/5