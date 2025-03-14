The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large chunks of the Old Town were re-decorated to look as they might have done during the Second World War. For some buildings this meant a bit of fake signage or some bunting.

I doubt, though, that the Board Inn needed touching at all, seeing as it has barely changed since the 17th century, let alone 1944.

When you first walk in, it all seems suspiciously olde worlde, with bare brick walls, wood floors and beams, mounted stuffed animal heads, mis-matched furniture and a general air of Dickens.

The Board Inn in Bridlington

It feels like a modern-built set for the pub scenes in a Sunday night BBC adaptation of Oliver Twist.

Further exploration does little to dampen this feeling of uncanny facsimile, with each room to the back and upstairs getting more gnarled and austere.

This is no present-day recreation, however, as a quick check of the listing for the pub on the Historic England website confirms the Grade II-listing embraces elements of the 17th, 18th and 19th century.

The Board Inn is genuinely, heart-warmingly old.

Thankfully, the pub is no museum piece, it’s still lively and vivacious and hugely popular with locals and visitors alike.

There are real fires, real ales (though no proper cider) and real nattering regulars who look like they’ve been sat arguing in the corner since the place was built.

Out back, there is a stable block that has been converted into a craft ale bar, which should prove popular in the summer months.

Food-wise, the disappointing news is that the excellent charcuterie boards that used to be on offer all week long are now limited to weekends.

And because this is when the pub gets proper busy, booking is well advised.

So, though Captain Mainwaring, Sergeant Wilson and ‘Don’t tell him’ Pike have long since marched out of town, their presence proves only a tiny blip on the long timeline of the Board Inn.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5