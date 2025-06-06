The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boot and Shoe in Barkston Ash came back to life at the end of March under the enterprising management of landlord Matthew Knight and owner David Jackson who both live in nearby Church Fenton.

Coming from Tadcaster, the pub’s on Main Street and is on the left after you’ve turned into Barkston Ash from the A162, originally built as a turnpike in 1769.

And The Boot and Shoe itself is also an 18th century building and once inside the bar, you’ll feel at home in its cosy atmosphere.

The Boot and Shoe at Barkston Ash

For those who enjoy Yorkshire history, you’ll notice on the outside of the pub, the old Tetley’s logo, a huntsman grasping a pint.

Tetley’s stopped using this logo in 2000, but Matthew has revived it and says it’s proved to be popular.

So, Tetley’s on the outside and inside too where Original Cask sells for £3.50 a pint.

Among the other best-selling beers at the pub, which has been renovated at a cost of several thousand pounds, include Three Swords, brewed at Kirkstall Brewery in Leeds, and Ossett Brewery’s White Rat.

Landlord and owner are keen to stress that The Boot and Shoe is a traditional pub – drinks only – and not one serving meals.

Regulars, new and old, prefer to pop in for a pint and a natter rather than eat, and one highlight since the reopening Matthew has spotted is that, particularly on Sundays, families from different generations enjoy dropping in for a few drinks.

If you remember listening to music on 78s go into the pool room and see the collection of records from the 1950s mounted on the wall.

With a successful quiz night on Thursdays, and a biggish beer garden at the back, The Boot and Shoe is bouncing back and facing the future confidently.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5