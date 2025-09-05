The bottle of wine with no label which is a sweet tribute to a four-legged friend

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noodles no more

For anyone who can remember that far back, the Wine Quiz of 2016 offered a trip to Beaujolais and The Rhône.

As always there was a ‘name of the dog’ question, where the answer was Noodles, a lurcher owned by winemaker Dermot Sugre who now make his own award-winning wines at Sugre South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dear Noodles by Sugrue South Downs

This column doesn’t normally feature obituaries for dogs, but when a bottle labelled ‘Dear Noodles’ arrived on my doormat, I just had to mention it.

The wine is a rosé, and it comes with the sweetest tribute to a four-legged friend.

Made from Pinot Noir and Meunier, it is deeper in colour than most rosé wines, with bags of red berry and plum character and a lively, refreshing style.

Unusually, the bottle has no front label. You have to look through the wine to see the name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available only from the vineyard at £24, check the website www.sugresouthdowns.com.

Wines of the Week

Paul Cluver Village Chardonnay 2023, Elgin Valley, South Africa, 13%, Waitrose down from £15 to £12 until September 30: One of the most elegant, affordable Chardonnays on the shelves. It has lemon and lime fruit with crunchy green apples edged with creamy toast.

Studio by Miraval 2024, France, 12.5%, Co-op down from £13.25 to £10 until September 23: Brad Pitt still owns the majority of Miraval, but the Perrin family look after the vines and the wine. Delicious with redcurrants, raspberries and nectarines.

Santa Tresa Organic Frappato 2023, Terre Siciliana, Italy, 13.5%, Booths down from £12.50 to £10.50 until September 23: From a small, family-owned organic property in south east Sicily, this is full of fresh, juicy, strawberry fruit flavours with a clean refreshing finish.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devil’s Corner Pinot Noir 2024, Tasmania, Australia, 13%, Tesco down from £15 to £13.50 with Clubcard until September 8: This Tasmanian wine reflects the cool climate of the region with light cherry and cranberry fruit, a touch of herbs and a crunchy, raspberry finish.​

Chez Vin Wine Fair

Tickets are now on sale for the Chez Vin Wine Fair to be held at Otley Rugby Club on Friday, October 10.

There will be a wide range of wines on show, usually between 80 and 100 available to taste and there will be a Hog Roast and tapas available to help the evening go with a swing. Tickets cost £30, ring David on 01943 466143 to reserve your place.

Bon Coeur Tasting

Bon Coeur will hold a tasting at their Moor Park premises on Wednesday, September 24 between 6pm and 8.30pm to celebrate the release of their new portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an extensive range of wines on taste, with new additions to the range and new vintages of firm favourites.