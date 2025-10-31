The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you’re younger the road ahead unfurls in front of you.

But once you reach your mid-40s, time starts barrelling at an ever-faster pace and you begin to see more tarmac in the rear-view mirror than through the front windscreen.

I only share these armchair musings because during a recent visit to The Brunswick I discovered, much to my surprise, that it’s been open now for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brunswick in Leeds serves up great food as well as having an interesting mixture of beer on offer

I’ve been coming to this neighbourhood pub in the centre of Leeds from the beginning and always make a pitstop here whenever I’m going to a gig at the nearby arena.

There’s an unvarnished, DIY feel to this narrow downstairs bar across the road from Lovell Park. (There’s also an upstairs bar for when the place fills up).

The ever-changing keg board always throws up some interesting tipples – when I was in the other day they had Northern Monk’s A Little Faith, Vault City’s Cloudy Lemonade (an excellent session sour, if an acquired taste), Bullhouse’s Small Axe session IPA, and Beamish, among others.

They also have six cask lines and an impressive array of lagers, pale ales and Belgian beers by the bottle or can, not to mention a decent alcohol-free selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as one of the most interesting beer lists in town, the food here has a loyal following, too.

They do an excellent line in burgers and fried chicken, while their Sunday roasts are among the most popular in Leeds (you’ll need to book in advance if you want to get in).

The music playlist is suitably eclectic – think Oasis followed by Johnny Cash and you get the picture – and there’s some outdoor seating for when the sun comes out.

In a city with no shortage of quirky, independent bars, The Brunswick has cleverly carved out its own little space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact it’s still going strong after a decade tells me it’s doing something right.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 4/5