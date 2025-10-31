The Brunswick, Leeds: The quirky independent bar which serves up one of the best Sunday roasts in Leeds
When you’re younger the road ahead unfurls in front of you.
But once you reach your mid-40s, time starts barrelling at an ever-faster pace and you begin to see more tarmac in the rear-view mirror than through the front windscreen.
I only share these armchair musings because during a recent visit to The Brunswick I discovered, much to my surprise, that it’s been open now for 10 years.
I’ve been coming to this neighbourhood pub in the centre of Leeds from the beginning and always make a pitstop here whenever I’m going to a gig at the nearby arena.
There’s an unvarnished, DIY feel to this narrow downstairs bar across the road from Lovell Park. (There’s also an upstairs bar for when the place fills up).
The ever-changing keg board always throws up some interesting tipples – when I was in the other day they had Northern Monk’s A Little Faith, Vault City’s Cloudy Lemonade (an excellent session sour, if an acquired taste), Bullhouse’s Small Axe session IPA, and Beamish, among others.
They also have six cask lines and an impressive array of lagers, pale ales and Belgian beers by the bottle or can, not to mention a decent alcohol-free selection.
As well as one of the most interesting beer lists in town, the food here has a loyal following, too.
They do an excellent line in burgers and fried chicken, while their Sunday roasts are among the most popular in Leeds (you’ll need to book in advance if you want to get in).
The music playlist is suitably eclectic – think Oasis followed by Johnny Cash and you get the picture – and there’s some outdoor seating for when the sun comes out.
In a city with no shortage of quirky, independent bars, The Brunswick has cleverly carved out its own little space.
The fact it’s still going strong after a decade tells me it’s doing something right.
Welcome 5/5
Atmosphere 5/5
Drinks choice 5/5
Prices 4/5
The Brunswick, North Street, Leeds. LS2 7PN. Tel: 0113 247 0546. The Brunswick