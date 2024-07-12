The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The noise of the plash and splash, the gurgle of the waters, the changing of the colours on the surface? There’s something that enhances the enjoyment of the moment.

But this county has a few – sadly only a few – of its most characterful pubs next to the best waterflows of all. A canal.

It’s the placidity of it, the slowness, the movement in slow-frame. Idle. A minute or so almost suspended in time.

The Canal Tavern in Thorne

Perhaps the canal at Thorne isn’t the best-known of the county’s network, but it is still very much a working enterprise, and in this small town you’ll find one of the largest marinas that we have.

Next to the pub, there’s a swing bridge dedicated solely for the use of pedestrians and cyclists, and, just over the way is the main road, carried on one of the ugliest fly-overs anywhere in Britain, which looks as if it has been designed after a very good lunch, and on the back of a discarded fag packet.

Nevertheless, the Tavern has been here for a few centuries, and it has every intention of continuing to serve its public (if they turn up by barge, car, bike or on foot) for many years to come.

You can easily turn your back on the fly-over.

The Tavern is a fine example of “if it ain’t broke, why fix it?”, and other pubs wanting to call in the interior designers might do well to reflect on this handy maxim.

At one time, this venerable old lass has been a warren of small bars, today, it has been opened out into a space which has nooks and corners, but which is served by a central servery. And it was also constructed on several levels, so beware, there are areas where the steps make access a tad difficult.

The snug, with a wood-burning stove, is the heart of the traditional area, at other end, there’s a cosy dining room, popular throughout the week.

And rightly so – there’s a compact menu, no frills, but exceptional value, and with a pensioner’s lunch offer.

The beers generally include the ubiquitous (but hugely popular) Hobgoblin, and there’s a fair old selection of lagers and ciders.

Outside, and toward the water itself, there’s a good-sized area with tables and parasols. There’s plenty of parking, the bus-stops for main services are but a few minutes away, and, if you fancy hitching a ride on a narrowboat, well, there’ll probably be another one gliding by in a minute.

The Canal Tavern, South Parade, Thorne, Nr. Doncaster. DN8 5DZ 01405 813688

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Drinks choice 3/5