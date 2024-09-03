Plans have been submitted to convert the Craven pub into six apartments.

The Craven, which is close to Skipton town centre on Craven Street, has been a hotel or pub since 1850. However, it closed in 2023 with its owner blaming high energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis.

The apartments would be spread across three floors with each having two bedrooms. Parking spaces are also proposed for future residents.

Planning documents attached to the application said: “The proposal is a carefully considered, high quality, sustainable response to a unique site, steeped in history and a rich local character. It seeks to not only fit in with its context but to significantly enhance it.”

The Craven, in Skipton

It is believed The Craven was built as a railway hotel as it stood opposite the original Skipton Station, dating to 1847, which moved a quarter of a mile northwest in 1876 to its present location.

A post on the Craven’s Facebook page in March 2023 offered thanks to its customers on its final day of opening.

It said: “It’s been a very long day, a sad day especially to see The Craven boarded up! We’re sorry we couldn’t carry on but onwards and upwards. Our thanks again to all our customers.”

The pub’s owner had offered tenancy of the building for £15,000 a year which was reduced before it concluded that it was no longer viable as a pub. It was then sold in April 2023.

According to accountancy firm Price Bailey, pub closures reached a decade high in 2023. The data revealed 769 pubs went out of business in 2023, up from 518 in 2022.