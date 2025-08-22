The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re doing a bit of a make-over”. Your soul plummets. Well, think again, and relax.

The Crown has indeed been “made over” but in precisely the right way.

Up until not so long ago, it was always squeaky-clean, but it was starting to look more than a little-care-worn.

The Crown Inn at Elsecar

After a short closure, it has emerged as one of the best pubs in this part of the county.

A lick of paint, a few re-arrangements, and a bit of imagination here and there hath wrought much change, and all of it for the better.

The Crown stands on one of the steepest hills in the area – and that’s saying something.

The views from the windows, across the South Yorkshire countryside, are unparalleled. If you’re eating, please try to get yourself a table in the rear conservatory.

Outside, the benches and tables to the front are overhung with beautifully tended floral displays, and there’s ample parking.

To the rear, the beer garden is a delight, surrounded by trees.

Inside, there’s now a good-sized snug, with a small corner bar, and seating that runs around the room.

And next door – with the views – is a far more capacious area, more suitable for dining. If it is value that you seek, then you have landed in precisely the right spot.

There will be few who have an appetite big enough for the huge late afternoon fishsteak butty, with all the trimmings and then a bit more.

It’s simply pub grub at its very best, and the rest of the menu is impressive as well.

Among the beers, there’s Drowned Rat, and a lovely pint of Moonshine, and elsewhere you’ll discover some premium lagers and an impressive selection of gins.

The wine list is sensibly compact.

There are quiz and music nights, all very popular with locals and visitors alike.

How good it is to see a pub which has realised its own potential, and been brave enough to turn itself into something that is rather more than special.

The Crown has been given a good polish, and has come up with all gems sparkling.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 5/5