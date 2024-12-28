The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March of 2021, just as lockdown was starting to be lifted, I met my friend Fiona for a country walk. We met in the car park of the Tickled Trout in Bilton in Ainsty, near York, where we came across the landlord up a ladder fixing the hanging baskets.

The pub hadn’t yet reopened but the realisation that things might be returning to normal had us ridiculously excited and we shouted up to him that we’d be back as soon as they were serving again.

And so, we were. The following month, six of us sat among the rugs and cushions of the Moroccan Bedouin tent they had erected in the car park. Not much social distancing but plenty of fresh air.

The Crown Inn, Roecliffe, North Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

I can’t remember what we ate, it didn’t matter, but the thrill of being released at long last and the freedom to share food among friends was truly memorable.

The man up the ladder was Karl Mainey, who made (and continues to make) the Tickled Trout a relaxed and welcoming pub.

Regular diners might remember Mainey from the Crown Inn, which he and his wife Amanda successfully ran for eleven years in the well-heeled village of Roecliffe near Boroughbridge. They made it into one of the most reliable and popular inns of the early 2000s.

In 2018 they sold the Crown, reckoning they had taken it as far as it could go. The banker who bought it had no hospitality experience and struggled, eventually leasing it to Coastal and Country Inns.

Fresh Halibut Loin - Pan roasted over mussel chowder with bacon and celeriac. Picture: James Hardisty

They too were unable to make a go of it and in 2022 it closed. Empty for two years and seeing their old pub forlorn and neglected prompted Karl Mainey to get down from his ladder and buy back the Crown.

After some painting and polishing, the Crown has reopened with all the warmth and charm of former years.

Kevin is in the kitchen, sharing the stove with chef, Terry Davies, who arrived from the Lodore Falls hotel in the Lake District. Between them, they have created an accessible menu of pub classics.

I knew none of this until a message popped into my inbox from the former editor of this column, Robert Cockroft.

Crepe Suzette - Lacy Crepes, Orange fillets, French Brandy, Caramel & Ice Cream. Picture: James Hardisty

Cockroft is a man who knows his food, and who for the 29 years of his tenure, wrote wise, funny, informed and provocative reviews that set a standard for the magazine that is unmatched. He also gave me my first job reviewing restaurants, so, when the boss tells me the Crown Inn is back on form, I’m there.

Or rather, four of us are there on a lively Saturday evening, studying a substantial menu and a specials board. We watch as burgers and triple-cooked chips, steak pie and mash and a seafood platter sail seductively by our table.

Between the four of us we were able to give the menu a good trial. Prawn cocktail; queenie scallops with garlic and Gruyere; black pudding scotch egg with homemade ketchup and a mixed plate of deep-fried whitebait and calamari.

There’s no need for a deep dive into these familiar dishes, just know they are all excellent.

The prawns are juicy, the scallops rich and cheesy, the whitebait hot and crisp. Nicely dressed salad, decent portions and some very good, toasted focaccia and Marmite butter.

Mains were equally accomplished. Especially good was an accurately cooked halibut loin in a deep-flavoured, umami broth of mussel, bacon and celeriac and a scatter of watercress.

Another top dish was a cute little handmade steak pie, packed with tender meat, served with a jug of gravy and a mini bucket of chips.

My fish pie was bursting with fish, topped with mash and crusty melted cheese then finished with shell-on prawns and mussels. All the dishes came with a little dish of braised lettuce. All of them faultless.

Almost faultless was the list of classic desserts: sticky toffee pudding, masala chai crème brûlée, chocolate fondant, blackberry and clotted cream cheesecake; affogato and Crêpe Suzette, fairly priced at £8.95.

Last week I ate a tense, overwrought and disappointing tiramisu in a top hotel at double the price.

The cheeseboard has four quality cheeses; Driftwood Goat, Baron Bigod Brie, Torpenhow Cheddar, Yorkshire Blue, served with fruit cake, frozen grapes, celery, their own chutney and crackers, and when you know the cost of good cheese, this felt like honest value at £13.95.

We shared a Crêpe Suzette, that sixties favourite that the young ‘uns at the table had never heard of. Thin pancakes and fresh orange segments had been given a drop of brandy and a swirl of caramel.

Unfortunately, the cold ice cream had ‘set’ the hot caramel so that it stuck stubbornly to the plate, but a bit of scraping set it free and though it looked a bit of a car crash, it was rich and sweet and voted a success.

With coffees (and petit fours), beers and tap water regularly replenished our bill came to £182, decent value at £45 ahead.

If there was a nit to pick, it was the lighting. There are three dining rooms at the Crown. The fish-themed ‘Restaurant’ where we were seated was described as ‘light and airy with a seafood restaurant feel’ but those bright, white, harsh downlights were unforgiving.

We all agreed, a dimmer switch and a few soft lamps would have helped.

Next time (and I will be back), I will remember to ask for the ‘Red Room’ which they describe as ‘small and cosy with a little fire’ or the ‘Green Room, a ‘traditional country pub feel with oak fittings’ both of which looked warmer and more inviting.

That niggle apart, it’s heartening to see the Crown back on form, bringing life back to a neglected inn and providing a cherished asset to the village.

So, cheers to the Mainey’s and may their hanging baskets bloom profusely.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 5/5