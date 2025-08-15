The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And here’s one that can be attributed not only to Roman deities, but also to medieval history. Both, however, have the same root – the saving of a young child, and passing it off as a legitimate heir.

There aren’t many other pubs of the same name, and we must be grateful that it lingers on – affectionately known in some quarters as the Bird and the Baby.

Auckley’s pride and joy clearly hasn’t been altered much in quite some while.

The Eagle and Child in Auckley

The substantial beams are still in place; the rooms all have their own defined area (although there is only one U-shaped bar to serve them all) and the air is of confident conviviality.

Décor: unfussed, mellow colours and dozens of period prints which are all in some stage of quiet fading. Seating, untouched these many decades.

A warm fireplace for colder nights in the snug, with red leather armchairs.

It’s all rather like crossing the threshold into the front parlour of a beloved great-uncle, who has a lady who pops in twice a week to keep it all neat and tidy.

Outside, a huge seating area, and a vast car park, as well as some astonishingly overflowing and colourful hanging baskets.

The main printed menu is concise, and mid-range, but it must be said that the sandwich I tackled the other lunchtime was deliciously vast. This is value for money, and then some.

Another blackboard has daily specials.

Beers are from the Theakston and Black Sheep families, while guests may include ales from Bradfield and Skinner’s Breweries.

And the staff are so welcoming – friendly without being pushy, recognising the regulars and making the visitors feel sublimely at home.

Backstage, someone’s fingers are really – and very clearly - on the pulse of the place. Comfortable. convivial and completely without pretentions. Here’s somewhere that knows its market, plays to its audience, and succeeds beyond expectations.

Next time you are passing – don’t. Park up, and enjoy a proper pub..

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 5/5