The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s Friday evenings to catch up with friends at the end of a hard working week; there’s Sunday lunch with the family, and those Saturday afternoons when you while away a few hours with a good book and a couple of pints, which I’m particularly partial to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of my favourites, though, is the impromptu visit. Perhaps it’s the fact that it’s unplanned that makes this ‘Brucie bonus’ trip such a treat.

It was the latter, after a business meeting in Harrogate finished early, that led me to The Fat Badger the other day on a blissfully sunny afternoon.

The Fat Badger in Harrogate.

Last year The Fat Badger was named the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub and Bar Awards, which is quite an accolade given the standard of competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the town’s smart Montpellier quarter and housed in the same plush Georgian building as the White Hart Hotel, it’s an ideal place to sit and watch the world go by.

The pub comes under the umbrella of the HRH Group, which runs some of North Yorkshire’s most popular hotels, pubs and restaurants, and the enticing sounding food menu features a bevy of gastropub-inspired classics.

Inside, the décor in the spacious bar draws inspiration from the traditional English pub – think wooden booths, deep armchairs and plush, leather-backed benches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fat Badger in Harrogate.

There’s a laudable selection of beers on cask or draft including Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, Vocation’s Bread & Butter, Saltaire Brewery’s fruity pale ale DDH Citra and Kirkstall Brewery’s delicious Three Swords, while stalwarts such as San Miguel, Peroni and Guinness are also available.

The wine list is extensive, too, with a small, but agreeable, selection available by the glass.

Whether The Fat Badger is the best pub in Yorkshire is a matter of opinion, but on a hot, lazy summer afternoon, sitting under a brolly on the outside terrace, there can’t be too many better places to be.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5