The Fox and George and Dragon: Two Yorkshire pubs named among most dog-friendly in the UK
The Fairhaven in Lytham St Anne earned the top spot of the Best Dog-Friendly Pub in the North West.
Rover.com went on the ‘Great British Pub Crawl’ to review 110 pubs across the country and these were the top dog-friendly pubs that welcome four-legged friends and offer a calming atmosphere for families.
The pubs were judged on a range of factors, including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, canine facilities, pet safety, and the overall experience for their dog.
The Fox pub has been named the most dog-friendly in Yorkshire and is located in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. It is one of the oldest buildings in West Witton.
It has a beer garden and covered terrace and a cosy fireside for winter evenings.
The iconic Penhill beacon is located within walking distance with trails to explore various areas nearby including Carlton, Middleham, Aysgarth Falls and West Burton Falls.
Rover’s canine behaviourist expert, Adem Fehmi, said: “Our scoring criteria looks at everything from safety and comfort to staff knowledge and atmosphere.
“The very best dog-friendly pubs create a calm, secure environment where dogs can truly relax, showing exactly what best-in-class hospitality should look like.
“What’s great is that every pub has the opportunity to do the same – by thinking carefully about dogs’ needs, they can make visits more enjoyable for everyone and turn first-time guests into returning customers.”
Rover’s public house officer, Luke James, said: “After visiting dog-friendly pubs all over the country this summer, a few really stood out above the rest.
“These were the places where pups weren’t just welcomed, but truly celebrated – with thoughtful touches that made both dogs and their humans feel right at home.”
Most dog-friendly pubs in the UK - per region
1 - The Foresters Arms, Fordingbridge - South East
2 - Jam Garden, Loughborough - East Midlands
3 - The Tinsmith, Dundee - Scotland
4 - The Blaina Wharf, Newport - Wales
5 - Ferry Boat Inn, North Fambridge - East of England
6 - Tom O’The Wood, Warwick - West Midlands
7 - The Fox and Hounds, West Witton - Yorkshire
8 - George and Dragon, Yarm - North East
9 - The White Hart, Bishopstone - South West
10 - The Fairhaven, Lytham St Annes - North West
11 - Prince of Wales, Elephant and Castle - London