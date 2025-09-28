The Fox in West Witton and George and Dragon in Yarm have been named among the most dog-friendly pubs in the UK - here is the full list.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fairhaven in Lytham St Anne earned the top spot of the Best Dog-Friendly Pub in the North West.

Rover.com went on the ‘Great British Pub Crawl’ to review 110 pubs across the country and these were the top dog-friendly pubs that welcome four-legged friends and offer a calming atmosphere for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pubs were judged on a range of factors, including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, canine facilities, pet safety, and the overall experience for their dog.

George and Dragon, Yarm. (Pic credit: Google)

The Fox pub has been named the most dog-friendly in Yorkshire and is located in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. It is one of the oldest buildings in West Witton.

It has a beer garden and covered terrace and a cosy fireside for winter evenings.

The iconic Penhill beacon is located within walking distance with trails to explore various areas nearby including Carlton, Middleham, Aysgarth Falls and West Burton Falls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rover’s canine behaviourist expert, Adem Fehmi, said: “Our scoring criteria looks at everything from safety and comfort to staff knowledge and atmosphere.

The Fox and Hounds, West Witton. (Pic credit: Google)

“The very best dog-friendly pubs create a calm, secure environment where dogs can truly relax, showing exactly what best-in-class hospitality should look like.

“What’s great is that every pub has the opportunity to do the same – by thinking carefully about dogs’ needs, they can make visits more enjoyable for everyone and turn first-time guests into returning customers.”

Rover’s public house officer, Luke James, said: “After visiting dog-friendly pubs all over the country this summer, a few really stood out above the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These were the places where pups weren’t just welcomed, but truly celebrated – with thoughtful touches that made both dogs and their humans feel right at home.”

Most dog-friendly pubs in the UK - per region

1 - The Foresters Arms, Fordingbridge - South East

2 - Jam Garden, Loughborough - East Midlands

3 - The Tinsmith, Dundee - Scotland

4 - The Blaina Wharf, Newport - Wales

5 - Ferry Boat Inn, North Fambridge - East of England

6 - Tom O’The Wood, Warwick - West Midlands

7 - The Fox and Hounds, West Witton - Yorkshire

8 - George and Dragon, Yarm - North East

9 - The White Hart, Bishopstone - South West

10 - The Fairhaven, Lytham St Annes - North West