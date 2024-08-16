We were out near the coast just north of Whitby and had taken the Moors route home, as I love the drive over at most times of the year, especially on a warm summer evening, which is how we ended up at the Fox and Hounds at Ainthorpe.

I had never heard of or visited the village, as it is tucked off the main road between Danby and Castleton, but it is now firmly on my radar.

The Fox and Hounds is a cosy pub from 1555 and a 10-bedroomed hotel. What a location this is.

The Fox and Hounds pub at Ainthorpe dates back to the 1500s

The views are beautiful, the tiny hamlet quiet, and the pub very busy at 6.30 pm on a midweek night.

All tables outside are understandably full, so we reluctantly head inside, and the contrast of light from the bright summer evening into the shadowy cosiness has us blinking.

Welcoming as this place is tonight, I can only imagine how cosy this might be in more rugged weather.

Two large dark-panelled rooms face a central bar, and there’s a handsome stone fireplace for the colder days. We snuggle in by the window next to a couple having a heated game of dominoes.

Theakston’s Best, Speckled Hen and Wainwright’s are on the pumps, and there are an astonishing 14 wines by the glass, which is impressive.

Food is served in the large dining room next door, and the menu bursts with local produce and good classical pub dishes, including light bites and a children’s menu.

The young man at the bar was welcoming and happy to talk to me about the photos of the pub under colossal snow drifts, which looked frightening.

The Fox and Hounds is in a dark sky area and is dog, walker, and cyclist-friendly and only 20 minutes from the coast. What is not to love?

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 4/5

The Fox & Hounds, 45 Brook Lane, Ainthorpe, Whitby, YO21 2LD