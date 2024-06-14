There’s usually a completely different feel compared to an evening or a weekend, and it was on yet another damp and inclement day (it’s June for heaven’s sake) that I sought refuge in The Fox & Hounds in Bramhope, a few miles outside Leeds.

Most people probably only pass through Bramhope on their way to the airport or to get to Ilkley or Otley, but it’s what I call a proper village that still has a butchers and shops that sell things people actually need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also home to The Fox & Hounds, which is a properly traditional pub, and I say this in the best possible sense.

The Fox and Hounds at Bramhope

The pub itself dates back to 1728 and is run by the Roberts family, who also run the nearby Royalty and The Chevin Inn, which they took over at the end of last year.

The main room is your archetypal pub space – think dark wooden bar, beamed ceiling, wheelback chairs and, of course, the obligatory fox and hounds framed print.

Here you can enjoy one of their “famous” homemade pies, including steak and ale, cheesy veg and a “posh cottage pie”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a decent choice of cask ales, including Ossett Brewery’s White Rat, Wharfedale’s Blonde, and Black Sheep, as well as the likes of San Miguel, Moretti, and Pravha on tap, for those of you with more continental tastes. Gin drinkers are also well catered for with an interesting selection to choose from.

At the back is a smaller, dog-friendly, tap room, with a TV for live sports and classic board games like Shut the Box’ and Jenga, for when watching England in the Euros becomes all too much.

Both rooms have open fires no doubt designed to keep customers toasty during the winter months but which probably have been seeing more action than normal recently.

There’s also a decent sized terrace for those warmer, sunny days and I for one intend to come back and soak up the rays, as the kids might say…

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5