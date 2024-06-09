A historic pub in the Peak District The George Hathersage which was visited by Yorkshire author and poet Charlotte Bronte will reopen after a lengthy closure following floods.

The George Hathersage, a 500-year-old Peak District coaching inn was closed for eight months due to ‘catastrophic’ flooding.

There will be a grand reopening on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 12pm with dinner service beginning at 5pm and food will be served from 12pm.

A full renovation took place after Storm Babet, which had devastating consequences across the Peak District in October 2023. It damaged the entire ground floor, including the ground floor bedrooms, restaurant, and kitchen.

The George Hathersage. (Pic credit: Tom Hodgson / The George)

The design and build specialists, Concorde BGW, had also transformed its sister venue, The Ashford Arms, to have taken the opportunity to instil even more heritage and character throughout the building.

Historic features that date back hundreds of years have been thoughtfully restored and furniture has been refurbished, new floors and wallpaper installed, the toilets have been revamped, and a popular private dining area, The Dragon’s Den, has been renovated. The final eight bedrooms at The George have also been finished.

Outside, the expansive courtyard has been refurbished, ready for a busy summer. The George will reopen with its summer gastropub menu, designed by Raymond Blanc trained executive chef, Adrian Gagea, and executive by head chef, James Heywood. The pub has been sorely missed by locals and visitors alike, and it is expected to be extremely busy, including for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.

General manager at The George, Alice Houghton, said: “We really can't wait to welcome everyone back to The George.

“We've used the time we've been closed to improve training, raise standards and get ready for a busy, bustling summer.

“The whole team is so excited to get back to The George. While repairs were underway, employees were redeployed to our sister sites, The Maynard and The Ashford Arms, and have been working very hard.

“But The George is where our heart is and we’re so pleased to see it restored to its former glory.”

The menu at The George includes something for all taste buds and there is also now an extensive children’s menu and options for individuals with dietary requirements which includes more than 69 gluten-free options.

The menu at The George is altered according to the season, and what is being grown nearby, with ingredients supplied by local farms, heritage brewers and artisan producers. The pub serves breakfast, lunch, including Sunday lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

Visitors can also stay overnight at the pub with 24 modern styled ensuite bedrooms. Hathersage is ideal for people who enjoy walking, climbing and sightseeing.

The village of Hathersage was visited by Charlotte Bronte who was inspired by the area when writing her book Jane Eyre.

Owner of independent hospitality business Longbow Bars and Restaurants, Rob Hattersley, said: “The damage caused by Storm Babet was unbelievable. Staff tried in vain to protect our beloved, historic pub but there was nothing we could do.

“The water poured in and the place was engulfed, affecting the kitchen and ground-floor bedrooms immediately.

“I have been so impressed with how our staff have pulled together while The George has been going through an extensive drying out and refurbishment period.

“The team from The George have been an absolute asset to our sister venues, The Maynard and The Ashford Arms.

“We’ve used it as an opportunity to bolster our training sessions, and have also developed a new career pathway called The Longbow Way so we can always focus on progressing from within.

“I have also been overwhelmed by the support and feedback from locals and regular visitors from further afield. I feel like everyone has been behind us and The George as we get it back on its feet.”