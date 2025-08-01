The George Hotel, Hull: The historic Yorkshire pub which boasts the smallest window in the world
Firstly, it’s the only pub on the gloriously named city centre street, Land of Green Ginger. Secondly, it’s not a hotel.
It used to be named ‘Ye White Frere Hostel’ after the local monks but got its current moniker as it stands at the gate of the George Hotel, which could be found in the courtyard behind the pub.
This leads to the third claim to fame – the world’s smallest window.
Actually (adamant local tourist board aside) no-one’s sure if it is officially the smallest window in the world, but it is undeniably very diddy. It’s a glazed, 10x1 inch slit squeezed between the stones of the wall of what was the hotel gatehouse. It was used by the hotel gateman to ensure visiting coaches belonged to genuine guests and not highwaymen.
What the George should actually be best-known for happened far more recently. It’s the place where Les Dawson learned to play bad piano. Sort of.
In the early sixties, Dawson was an unknown comic struggling to find his style.
He was appearing in a run at the Empress Club on Hessle Road, where the local trawlermen were more interested in the strippers than the stand up.
One afternoon, between sets, Les visited the George and left ‘heavily refreshed’ ahead of his second appearance of the day.
Fearing the usual haranguing from the crowd, he started the show playing the club’s piano deliberately badly and it immediately went down a storm. The rest is history.
These days, the George Hotel is a fond fixture of the old town drinking circuit.
Just a single wood-lined room with old-style bay seating, it hasn’t changed a great deal since the days of Les and his liquid lunch.
There’s no food on offer, but it’s always worth popping in to soak up the history and, you never know, you may find yourself sitting next to a comedy star of tomorrow imbibing enough booze to overcome their own crisis of confidence.
Welcome 4/5
Atmosphere 3/5
Drinks choice 4/5
Prices 4/5
George Hotel, Land Of Green Ginger, Hull, HU1 2EA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.