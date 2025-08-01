The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, it’s the only pub on the gloriously named city centre street, Land of Green Ginger. Secondly, it’s not a hotel.

It used to be named ‘Ye White Frere Hostel’ after the local monks but got its current moniker as it stands at the gate of the George Hotel, which could be found in the courtyard behind the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This leads to the third claim to fame – the world’s smallest window.

The George Hotel in Hull, which isn't actually a hotel, and boasts the smallest window in the world

Actually (adamant local tourist board aside) no-one’s sure if it is officially the smallest window in the world, but it is undeniably very diddy. It’s a glazed, 10x1 inch slit squeezed between the stones of the wall of what was the hotel gatehouse. It was used by the hotel gateman to ensure visiting coaches belonged to genuine guests and not highwaymen.

What the George should actually be best-known for happened far more recently. It’s the place where Les Dawson learned to play bad piano. Sort of.

In the early sixties, Dawson was an unknown comic struggling to find his style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was appearing in a run at the Empress Club on Hessle Road, where the local trawlermen were more interested in the strippers than the stand up.

One afternoon, between sets, Les visited the George and left ‘heavily refreshed’ ahead of his second appearance of the day.

Fearing the usual haranguing from the crowd, he started the show playing the club’s piano deliberately badly and it immediately went down a storm. The rest is history.

These days, the George Hotel is a fond fixture of the old town drinking circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a single wood-lined room with old-style bay seating, it hasn’t changed a great deal since the days of Les and his liquid lunch.

There’s no food on offer, but it’s always worth popping in to soak up the history and, you never know, you may find yourself sitting next to a comedy star of tomorrow imbibing enough booze to overcome their own crisis of confidence.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5