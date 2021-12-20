The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas: These are the Yorkshire food and drink producers who appear in festive special

The Bikers were challenged to cook Christmas dinner for members of both of their families using produce sourced from independent businesses across the Pennine region.

These included four Yorkshire entrepreneurs whose output is ideal for festive favourites.

First up was a pig farm in the hills near Todmorden. Sarah Jane and Nataliya Clegg run Porcus, producing artisan pork products including gourmet sausages, charcuterie and their own ready meals. The organic farmers have 120 free-range pigs, all native breeds suited to the Calder Valley climate. The couple are also involved in two further business ventures in Todmorden, deli Saluminista and bar Three Words.

The Bikers meet Campbell Carruth and Joe Dunning at their rum distillery in Tickhill, near Doncaster

Nataliya is originally from Ukraine, and first learned about her future home of Yorkshire when she was given a James Herriot book as a child. She later qualified as a vet and moved to the UK, where she met Sarah Jane, in 2000.

The meat from Porcus inspired Si and Dave to look towards continental Europe, where pork is often the traditional centrepiece of Christmas dinner, and they prepared a roast pork with sausage, chestnut and prune stuffing main course.

Next was a meeting with Oonagh Simms, whose Leeds-based business The Marshmallowist produces the UK's only gourmet marshmallows and supplies top London department stores Harrods, Fortnum and Mason and Harvey Nichols.

Oonagh left her home city aged 18 for Paris, where she worked as a chocolatier before a spell in London selling her creations from a market stall. After returning to Leeds, she set up The Marshmallowist with support from her sister Jenny, and they now operate out of Springfield Mill in Farsley. They use organic herbs, fruits and alcohol for their unique marshmallows.

Then it was on to Sheffield to meet Alex Khoo, whose green-fingered hobby led to a business empire. Khoo's Hot Sauce began after Alex started growing chillis in his garden and serving the home-made sauces to friends at barbecues. His wife eventually suggested his 'expensive' pastime should pay its way, and he now grows 30 varieties, still at home. He supplies shops across the UK and has experimented with alternatives to ingredients such as jalapenos, which do not grow well in the British climate.

The Bikers' final Yorkshire destination was the village of Tickhill near Doncaster, where friends Joe Dunning and Campbell Carruth run God's Own Yorkshire Rum, one of the the few hand-distillled rum producers in the country. They sell only 1,000 bottles a year and work from just one room with no other staff. The idea of making their own rum was dreamt up while they were in a beer garden.

The rums were used in the frangipane mince pies Si and Dave made for dessert.

The recent series of The Hairy Bikers Go North saw the duo spend the equivalent of three episodes in Yorkshire, exploring the coast, North York Moors, Dales and urban areas of West Yorkshire.