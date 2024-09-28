Back then, it had just opened and it was a single room converted from the store room of a carpet shop. It served a handful of ales, some bottles and either crisps or nuts for edible sustenance.

Today, well, it’s almost exactly the same. The pump clips stuck to the walls have encroached much further away from the bar and everything feels a little more well-worn and comfortable, but it’s basically the same friendly little boozer it’s always been.

To remind you, the pub is to be found off the main street, down the end of Watmough Arcade, just past the little wall but before the car park.

The Hed'On Inn in Hedon

It’s very hidden, if you’ve not been before you need to keep your eyes peeled. As well as the additional pump clips, the walls seem much busier these days.

Old photos of Hedon and antiques and even (apparently working) guitars now cover the walls and some or all of these may possibly be employed during the regular musicians and quiz nights.

Perhaps the most noticeable change over the past decade is that the pub now very much feels like a community hub.

The Facebook page is filled with local events and messages to and from regulars. Exactly the sort of things that micropubs seem to do very well and a most encouraging and welcome sight.

Sadly, I must, once again, extend my oft-repeated request to the owners of The He’don Inn to look beyond Lillies for their cider selection.

For proper cider drinkers, the stuff really is anathema. It may be cheap to buy and convenient to stock but it’s awful, syrupy stuff that causes the heart to drop whenever it heaves into view.

It’s not real cider, it’s a slow-creeping threat to good taste. It’s everywhere and an unavoidable nuisance. Like the Japanese Knotweed of booze.

Here, at least, there are other cider options, but only a couple and not much of an improvement.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5