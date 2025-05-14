A historic working men’s club has been allowed longer serving hours to accommodate football fans before and after matches.

The Holbeck, popular with Leeds Utd supporters, can serve drinks between 9am and midnight after permission was given by the council.

The hours of permitted alcohol sales at the venue, on Jenkinson Lawn, were extended from 10am-11pm.

A licensing sub-committee was told the club was not planning to open later every day.

The Holbeck, Leeds.

Alan Hunter, club treasurer and secretary, said Leeds fans would travel from abroad to visit the premises, which opened in the 1870s.

He said: “We would envisage this to be only a handful of times a year.

“If Leeds are playing late we have got supporters from Norway, Denmark, and they have got hotels in the city. It’s really good for the club.”

Longer opening hours would help keep the volunteer-run club open for the community, Mr Hunter said.

Match times had been re-scheduled to be earlier or later while newly-promoted Leeds were playing in the Championship.

Mr Hunter said: “The Leeds Utd matches really do bolster the club. Five or six years ago the club was in danger of closing.

“It’s the oldest working men’s club in the country and it has had to re-invent itself over the times.”

Councillors unanimously granted the licence variation at a hearing on Tuesday (May 13) at Leeds Civic Hall.

Mr Hunter said measures would be in place to prevent noise disturbances for people living nearby.