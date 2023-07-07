The Good Food Guide has named a North Yorkshire restaurant as one of the best local restaurants in Britain.

The Homestead Kitchen, in Goathland, was named in the The Good Food Guide's 100 Best Local Restaurants of 2023. Peter Neville, 41 and Cecily Fearnley, 35 with Wilfred, then aged two and Ralph, then aged three months.

It was crowned the best local restaurant in the North East category by the judges.

The Homestead Kitchen was opened in November 2021 by Cecily and her partner, Peter Neville, who is a chef.

They have converted an 18th century farmhouse into a restaurant offering relaxed fine dining, a self-contained holiday cottage and it is also their family home.

Inspectors said the restaurant was a “perfect fit” for the regional award and praised its “fantastic commitment to the world of locally sourced food, community and sustainability”.

Owners Cecily and Peter said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have won Best Local Restaurant in the North East. Having opened in November 2021 amidst the pandemic, it was a huge leap of faith to make this move to Goathland and realise our dream.

"Thanks have to go to our incredible small team, who have worked so hard to make the Homestead Kitchen what it is. We must also of course mention our fantastic customers, who are our biggest cheerleaders, and fill our space with connection, community, and happy memories."

Tallow in Southborough, Kent, was named as the guide's best local restaurant this year.

Les 2 Garçons was judged the best in London, The Spärrows in the North West and The Kinneuchar Inn in Scotland.