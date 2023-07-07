These Yorkshire restaurants have been named in The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants of 2023.

More than 37,000 nominations were made to the judges this year. Inspectors sampled the food at around 100 restaurants to decide on their final list.

Nine Yorkshire restaurants were named in the guide – with The Homestead Kitchen, in Goathland, being crowned the winner in the North East category.

The Homestead Kitchen

Spiced pig’s cheeks, celeriac, fennel, sour apples at The Homestead Kitchen. (James Hardisty).

Judges praised the "fantastic commitment to the world of locally sourced food, community and sustainability".

Our reviewer, Elaine Lemm, visited The Homestead Kitchen late last year. You can read her full review here.

Coin

Chestnut mushroom croquettes with salsa verde. (Jonathan Gawthorpe).

Coin in Hebden Bridge was also named as one of the best local restaurants in Britain.

The Good Food Guide judges said: “Their pleasingly straightforward approach is a complete winner.”

Sharing the news, staff at Coin said: “We would just like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful guests who have supported us since day one. We simply strive to offer the best products from the best producers and that has and always will be at the core of what we do. Obviously our business wouldn’t be what it is without our fantastic team, so cheers to them. We drink champagne tonight!”

Its inclusion is no surprise to food lovers across Yorkshire. Reviewer Amanda Wragg praised its “terrific menu” in her The Yorkshire Post column. You can read her full review here.

Tonco. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Hispanist

The Hispanist, in Hull, was judged as one of the best local restaurants.

Located in Paragon Arcade, the independent restaurant serves Spanish influenced small plates. When Yorkshire Post reviewer Dave Lee headed down in April of this year, he raved about the quality of the food. You can read his full review here.

Hern

Hern in Leeds also made the top 100 list. The Chapel Allerton eatery was described as “ambitious” by the judges.

These sentiments were echoed by Yorkshire Post reviewer Jill Turton who praised the seasonal and local menu and good food. Praised in particular was the rhubarb sorbet, coming from the local Wakefield rhubarb farms.

Tonco

Described as “Warmly ramshackle” by The Sunday Times, Tonco in Sheffield has become a firm favourite the city’s food scene.

Reviewing for The Yorkshire Post, Dave Lee said: “This is a place with a whole lot of heart and a beautiful soul, with lovely service, fabulous food and genuine warmth.”

Brook’s

Brook’s has been a mainstay in Brighouse for decades and its popularity means it has been voted as one of the best local restaurants in Britain.

The judges said: “Expect ‘sweet' service, a warm vibe and impressive cocktails, as well as a wine list that is both accessible and affordable.”

Hearth

Another Hull restaurant featured in the guide is Hearth. Of their award, the team said: “Amazing! Thanks to everyone who nominated us it means the world to have such a supportive community around us.“Onwards to another great year with a refreshed sense of excitement about what’s possible for our little team.”

Yorkshire Post reviewer Dave Lee said: “What they’ve collectively created is a solid, exciting, enticing and friendly restaurant that’s bucking the current trend and delivering on all levels, despite the hospitality world basically being an ongoing skip fire.” You can read his full review here.

The Orange Bird

Another Yorkshire restaurant to be named in the top 100 list is Sheffield’s The Orange Bird.

Located in Hillsborough, the food is described as “modern South African/International” and has proved hugely popular.

Staff said: “This is amazing! We are one of 14 restaurants in the North East to be included - along with fellow Sheffield restaurant Tonco.“I’ll write another post when this has sunk in (and when I’m not washing pots!) but suffice to say thanks to Matt for all his hard work. We did it!”

Bantam

Lastly, but certainly not least, is Bantam, in the picturesque village of Helmsley.