Nothing, in fact, could be further from the actuality. The Chamber (which also offers accommodation) is a few minutes walking distance to Thorne North station.

It's quite modern, and surrounded by an outdoor grassed leisure area that offers plenty of tables in warmer and sunnier times, as well as a generously equipped play area for the youngsters.

For this is very much a family pub, which even has a dedicated space indoors for a weekly kids crafts event which runs for four hours every Saturday, starting at noon.

The King's Chamber in Thorne is the heart of the local community

Then, at the other end of the age spectrum, there’s bingo every Wednesday lunchtime, quiz nights are on Thursdays, there are Fizz Fridays, occasional race nights (with proceeds going to local charities) and a Birthday Club where, should you want to own up to your age and make a swift booking, you’ll get a special gift.

This is community service and involvement at its Yorkshire best.

It's a very capacious wrap-around L-shaped interior, and, the other day, the young barperson was asking what I’d like before I had even arrived at the counter.

She was all bubbling charm, with a welcoming smile. Nothing fake, just wonderfully genuine service, and Tim, who manages the venue, should be incredibly proud of her.

The beers are predominately Pedigree and Hobgoblin, the wine list is concise but sensible, and there’s a decent range of good lagers and ciders.

The carvery table is something else. They like their grub in these parts, and one can see why – it is plentiful, and there are specials every day of the week.

The decor is unfussy, the seats are sink-in comfortable.

And doesn’t it tell you something that, on a pretty dreary day, in the middle of the week, and on an early afternoon, the place was gently humming with contented customers.

Whatever the magic ingredient for a pub today may be, the Chamber has found it.

The King’s Chamber, Selby Road, Thorne. DN8 4JE www.kingschamberpubthorne.co.uk

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5