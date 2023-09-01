The Knaresborough Inn: 13 photos show the newly renovated Yorkshire inn formerly the Dower House that dates back to the 15th century
The 15th century Knaresborough inn formerly known as the Dower House has undergone a significant transformation - here are some photos of the renovated inn.
The Knaresborough Inn is grade II listed, with various period features from the 18th and 20th centuries maintained throughout the building.
The building that dates back to the 1400s had links with the prominent Slingsby family.
The Knaresborough Inn is one of eight properties in North Yorkshire bought out by The Inn Collection Group and the second to have been renovated so far following The Harrogate Inn.
1 / 4