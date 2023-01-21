Fate is a wonderful thing when it plays to your advantage as Steve Ough discovered when he knocked on his neighbour’s door to ask if he would be happy for him to create a new entrance so he could park a trailer.“He agreed but just as I was walking away I found myself saying: ‘By the way, if you ever decide to sell up could you give us first refusal on your house?’.”“He said ‘It’s going on the market next week’,” says Steve who, without further ado, struck a deal.Fortunately, his wife Gwyn agreed to the life-changing decision.

“Steve went off to check about putting a new entrance in and the next thing I knew we were buying a house but I did agree to it because the property is beautiful with great views and I knew it was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down,” she says.

The beautiful historic house in question is in Baildon and dates from 1913. It was built for the daughter of the owner of Denby Mills, which sat in the valley below.

While the property retained some period features, it was in need of updating and reconfiguring and had scope for an extension, which is why Steve and Gwyn decided to bring in an architect.

The house at dusk with its ground and lower ground extensions

“We wanted someone who had an eye for both the old and new because we wanted the house to be modern while retaining original features,” says Steve.

They chose well when they opted for Jake Hinchliffe, founder of the Orange Design Studio based in Mirfield.

Jake says: “We were commissioned to renovate but reimagine the existing house. Steve and Gwyn also wanted us to create a series of open plan and flexible spaces by remodelling and extending the property to take advantage of the panoramic views and the surrounding gardens.”

Conscious that the building was over 100 years old, Jake and his team wanted to make sure that the design and construction of the new element tied in with the existing structure while also standing the test of time.

The sitting area in the new extension

To that end, a beautiful ashlar stone extension now wraps round the old house, which was sandblasted to match.

“We wanted an extension that was contemporary whilst not sitting at odds with the original property.

“That’s why we felt it best to use a material that was homogenous so the stone was carefully sourced,” says Jake, who also commissioned circular stone columns to make a colonnade on a new terrace

He adds: “We are particularly proud of the levitating ashlar stone columns which really create a monolithic aesthetic and an impression of solidity.”

The Siematic kitchen from Grid Thirteen in Leeds

With Richard Graham as the main contractor on the project, a basement area was also created under the new extension. This is accessed by a spiral staircase that leads down to a gym, a snug and a storage area that is blessed with natural light from bifold doors that lead onto an outdoor terrace .

The extension at the rear and side of the house made space for an open plan kitchen, dining and living areas with glazed sliding doors and a large picture window delivering light and views.

“The picture window is fantastic and delivers views across two valleys and we can just about see the skyscrapers in Leeds,” says Steve, who also specified a carport as part of the extension.

Another vital addition was a smart home system that controls lighting, blinds, heating and security. The sophisticated technology also has the ability to turn some windows opaque when people walk near them from the outside.

The house has sensational, long-range views and the circular lawn reflects the property's original rotunda.

While the work was ongoing, Steve and Gwyn lived in their old home next door and Steve, who had retired from his software business, project-managed the transformation of the house .

In the original part of the property, existing formal rooms were restored and period architectural features that had been lost or removed due to damage were replicated by craftspeople.

Meanwhile, Ultimate Glass in Dewsbury recreated the original stained glass vestibule in double glazing and upstairs what were five bedrooms were mad into three, including a main suite and two ensuite bedrooms.

“Altogether it was a huge job and the house was stripped right back. There was a lot of structural work as we put the property back to how it was originally by retaining and remaking traditional architraves, coving, doors and skirtings while adding the modern, open plan element with the extension,” says Steve.

The interiors are beautiful and once again, Steve and Gwyn realised the benefit of hiring the best professionals to help them get a perfect blend of classic and contemporary style.

The kitchen is a SieMatic from Grid Thirteen in Leeds, and has Miele appliances, a Bora induction hob, a teppanyaki grill and a wok.

The original formal dining room with interior design by Richard Grafton Interiors

“Victoria Varney, an interior designer at Richard Grafton Interiors, also helped us and I’m glad she did because came up with ideas we would never have thought of,” says Gwyn. “She took us a stage further than we would’ve gone ourselves, including putting colour on the ceilings.”

The gardens were designed by Adam Greytex who came up with the idea of a circular area that ties in with the double height rotunda that is a major architectural feature of the house.

While the couple chose their team carefully and kept a close eye on the budget, they allowed costs to sail 50 per cent over with no qualms

“It wasn’t down to anything unexpected,” says Steve. “It was the extras we added and we have no regrets at all because this is our forever home.”

Useful contacts: Orange Design architects, www.orangedesignstudio.co.uk; Grid Thirteen kitchens, www.gridthirteen.co.uk; Richard Grafton Interiors, www.richardgraftoninteriors.com

The views from the property's original rotunda

