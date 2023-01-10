Exceptional historic hall for sale in a Yorkshire town with direct trains to London

When Londoner Jeremy Ridge and his family decided to move from the capital in search of a home with more space and a garden that was bigger than a postage stamp, they hit the jackpot first time thanks to a friend who spotted that Hopton Hall in Mirfield was for sale.“I fell in love with it immediately and I couldn’t believe that for the same price of our small house in Highgate we could afford such an incredible home,” says Mr Ridge.That was in 1996 when the hall was in desperate need of modernisation. “It needed everything from rewiring to replumbing and while we renovated a few rooms at first, the whole project was a labour of love that lasted for many years,” says Mr Ridge,a retired hospital consultant.

With its roots in the 12th century, the property was rebuilt in timber in 1495 before the East facing part was constructed in stone in the early 1700s. It is packed with original features that are outstanding, including the Elizabethan fireplace in the living room.

“One of my favourite parts of the house is the kitchen area, which is double height and open to the roof, which showcases the timbers,” says Mr Ridge, who is selling to downsize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am relocating with sadness as I love the house. It was a great place to relocate to and bring up a family but it is time to pass it on to someone else.”

Hopton Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those not in the know, Mirfield has a railway station with direct services to London and says Mr Ridge: “The house is set in countryside and you can walk from here for an hour and a half without setting foot on a road.

“The hall is also close to the recreation ground and cricket pitch, while in Mirfield you have all the shops you need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

His part in the history of the house is already a matter of public record and was awarded a blue plaque from Mirfield Historical Society for the splendid renovation and sensitive modernisation of the building.

The Grade II listed property is on the market for £1.25m with Simon Blyth and has an array of rooms including a sitting room, second sitting room with bay window, snug, butler’s kitchen, utility room, dining room and sensational, opne-plan living dining kitchen, which is double height in part with a fireplace plus a gallery above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen is one of the most sensational rooms

The house has six bedrooms, a first floor study, two bathrooms and two ensuites. Outside, there are gardens and outbuildings, including a large double garage and a workshop with a home office and ensuite above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the rear, Hopton Hall has a stone courtyard with access to the garage and outbuilding.

Simon Blyth says: “Viewing is essential to fully understand the superb blend of period features and modern appointments that allow Hopton Hall to be a most welcoming, large and yet very comfortable family home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopton Hall also has a former tennis court, which the owners believe to be a suitable building plot. This area of land is available at an extra cost of offers around £100,000. For details visit www.simonblyth.co.uk

The dining area

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the reception rooms

A cosy fireplace

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cosy sitting room