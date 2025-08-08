The Lamb & Flag, Leeds: The decade-old Yorkshire pub which feels like it's been around forever
In truth, this popular watering hole in the centre of Leeds was opened a decade ago after the crumbling 19th century building was astutely restored.
The pub sits next to Leeds Minster and is where Mary Bateman, aka the "Yorkshire Witch," is said to have once lived.
Bateman was a con artist and later a murderer who became infamous for her "Prophet Hen of Leeds" hoax in 1806.
She claimed a hen was laying eggs inscribed with "Christ is Coming," a message she said heralded the end of the world.
This caused quite a stir until it was discovered she had been writing messages on the eggs with ink before reinserting them into the poor, unsuspecting hen.
Today, the ‘Lamb’ is a popular spot with regulars and tourists alike, and a smart choice whether you’re after a quick drink or out for an afternoon session.
The big windows let the light pour in, and the flagstone flooring and exposed brick add to the stylish, uncluttered feel of the place.
There’s an upstairs area that can be booked for parties, with a separate bar and a seated balcony overlooking one of the best courtyard beer gardens in the city (it’s usually packed on a sunny weekend afternoon, so good luck finding a seat).
As a Leeds Brewery pub you’ll find the likes of Leeds Pale and Leeds Best, alongside the likes of Kirkstall Brewery’s Virtuous and Three Swords, Ilkley Brewery’s Summer Pale and Bigmouth, a session ale from Yeastie Boys.
There’s a short, but decent, selection of wines and if you like good pub grub then the lunch and dinner menus are enticing – the latter includes favourites such as Swaledale sausages and mash, buttermilk fried chicken burger and Leeds Best battered haddock and chips.
A visit to the Lamb & Flag never disappoints, and quite frankly any list of the best pubs in Leeds ought to include this one.
Welcome 4/5
Atmosphere 5/5
Drinks choice 5/5
Prices 4/5
The Lamb & Flag, Church Row, Leeds. LS2 7HD. Tel: 0113 243 1255. Website: Lamb & Flag
