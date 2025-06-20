The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We ask the shopkeeper if he's seen them, and he shrugs and suggests, surprisingly, that we try the bookshelves in the corner. Really?

Hilariously, what we find is a secret Nania-esque door leading into a darkly lit corridor and upstairs to a quirky, wooden-floored, pared-back few rooms and a bar, where we see the two of them grinning and nursing a couple of pints of local Beowulf lager from Brass Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Library Bar in Malton is not a traditional pub; it's a speakeasy reminiscent of the secret bars of the Prohibition era.

The Library Bar is hidden behind a Narnia-esque door inside a bookshop in Malton - but is worth hunting down.

Here at the Library, they specialise in whisky, with more than 200 options to choose from Fife to Goa.

The bar also offers a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including wine, cocktails, and locally brewed beer.

It is a hugely popular place and one that many of the regulars want to keep secret – sorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the bar is a fascinating bank of glass-fronted lockers, which members of the Locker Club rent here to house their favourite spirit or drink, bought (only) from McMillans of Malton, the shop downstairs.

They are fascinating, each one a little vignette with drinks and bits and pieces of personal ephemera, and every locker is different.

The perks of owning a locker include reserving one of the limited tables, 10 per cent off bar drinks, and early access to events. Unsurprisingly, there's a waiting list.

There's no food here except bar snacks, and a new outside space, The Shed, for those sunnier days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are regular and pop-up events which, if their social media is to be believed, are popular. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, but children are not permitted.

In these days of pubs sadly disappearing, it's great to see something as innovative as this popping up, where it's still possible to socialise over a drink with friends.

I'm not a whisky drinker, but that wouldn't stop me from going. I loved it.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5