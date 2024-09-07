The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve all heard about the decline of British pubs: 509 closures in 2023, six per cent over the last six years. So why, in the current climate, would you consider not only opening a pub but building it from the ground up?

In 2020, Matthew Gath, Managing Director of Yorvik Homes, who had lived in Great Ouseburn, for over 25 years, decided to do just that. The village, 14 miles, north west of York, once had three pubs.

The last of these was the Crown Inn, which had stood empty for six years. Despite being listed as an ACV – an Asset of Community Value it was eventually sold off and converted into a home. Matthew Gath, concerned at the loss of the pub as a social hub, decided to build one himself.

Inside The Lime Tree Inn, in Great Ouseburn. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

As the foundations were being laid, he took on Rob and Heloisa Mitchell as landlords.

The couple were able to design the Lime Tree to their own specifications and have created an attractive interior to include a bar, a snug and an outdoor courtyard, seven bedrooms and importantly for chef Rob Mitchell, a 60-cover dining room.

I first came across the Lime Tree soon after opening, when the Mitchell’s took part in Channel 4’s ‘Four in a Bed’.

Rob served the perfect breakfast and with their immaculate bedrooms it should have been a shoo-in, but when one voter marked them down for the lack of an ironing board, they came third.

Pan fried wild sea bass with chared courgette, artichoke, mashed potato, semi dried tomato and parsley dressing. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

According to Rob, it was all good publicity and the rooms and restaurant are regularly booked up.

With Rob’s hospitality experience, food was always going to be front and centre of the operation at the Lime Tree, though when I asked a friend who lives in the village what they thought of the Lime Tree they said, ‘well it’s very nice, but it’s not a pub is it?’.

Perhaps not, but the traditional spit and sawdust pub has long gone and pubs without a food offering find it hard to survive.

So on a balmy summer evening, I set out to see if the Lime Tree could live up to its billing of ‘a family-run country pub made of seriously good food’.

Halibut and queen scallop aguachile with flat bread, radish and avocado. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The ‘wet side’ - the industry phrase for the drinking part of a pub, looked to be in good fettle. The bar was busy with what I took to be locals from prosperous Great Ouseburn.

The tables too were filling up. By the time we left I reckon all the tables were taken, which felt very much like a place in good health.

The menu has all the familiar pub staples: lamb, duck, fish, steak and chicken and a token non-meat dish of Parmesan gnocchi, but all the dishes have been elevated to something beyond the ordinary, so that hogget (lamb between one and two years old) comes with spiced aubergine and toasted bulgar wheat; Parmesan gnocchi with charred courgette and artichoke; duck breast with beetroot, hispi cabbage and duck ‘doughnut’ and there’s more.

Prices here, as everywhere, are quite feisty hovering around £29.50 for a main course with starters and desserts around a tenner or for a taste of some of the above dishes, a £75 tasting menu.

The Lime Tree in Great Ouseburn

Three of us worked our way through three courses, starting with a delightfully wobbly panna cotta made with buttermilk and served with flavourful tomatoes and tomato water making for a refreshing summer starter.

Marinated halibut and scallop with radish and avocado felt a bit fridge-cold and would have benefited from a dose of olive oil and a squeeze of lime or lemon to waken it up, but the salt cod croquette needed nothing more than the saffron aioli to match the crisp coated cylinder of mildly salted cod. It was terrific.

An accurately grilled fillet of wild sea bass was served with a pile of gorgeous mash. The spuds had first been baked, then I’m guessing here, put through a ricer before being loaded with generous amounts of butter and cream, the result, just the smoothest, buttery mash you’ll ever taste.

Alongside was a heap of grated courgettes that had briefly been shown the heat. What more could you ask of pub grub, other than a very nice plate of food.

Who doesn’t like a pie? Fillet steak was the main event, accurately cooked to perfect juiciness, but it was the mushroom pasty alongside that won me over, with the deep, dark flavoursome mushrooms wrapped in crisp pastry.

It would have easily held its own as a stand-alone dish. The plate also had more of those creamy mashed potatoes.

Desserts offer all the pub classics: warm chocolate mousse, sticky toffee pudding, crème brûlée, ice cream and cheese.

The warm chocolate mousse is halfway between a mousse and a chocolate fondant. It has a delicate crust that cracks open to an interior of gorgeously molten chocolate. In contrast to the warm chocolate is their own vanilla and cherry ripple ice cream. So good we ordered an extra portion.

Based on our dinner, the Lime Tree easily passed the test of ‘seriously good food’ though the jury is still out on whether it really qualifies as a pub.

Camra reckons it does and these days you can no longer get away with a pint and a pickled egg. But I do understand that drinking in a bar surrounded by diners is not really what you are looking for in a pub in the traditional sense.

However, if generous, satisfying, well-cooked, crowd-pleasing dishes are what it takes for the next generation of village inns to survive and prosper, then I’m all for it.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5

