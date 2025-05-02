The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was waited on by the actor Vicky Krieps, who became his screen wife.

When the cinema circus was in town we all peeped through the curtains to try to get a glimpse of the famously paparazzi-shy star. Or maybe that was just me.

The dining room where he was having his breakfast was dressed down to look rather grim; when I went the other day for lunch I had a go at spotting the location.

The Loxley is set inside The Victoria Hotel in Robin Hood's Bay

Well I can tell you it’s unrecognisable – the whole place had a very smart refurbishment last year at the hands of businessman Andrew Long, who has added it to his portfolio which includes the Judges Lodgings and White Hart Hotel in Lincoln and the Polurrian on the Lizard, Cornwall.

The old bones of the ‘Vic’ remain; stunning tiled floors, an impressively expansive reception hallway and stained glass windows.

There’s a lovely light, spacious dining room with vast windows and views down to the sea way below, and a rather glamorous cocktail bar for a Baytown Martini or a Whitby Gin Mule.

At the far end of the building is The Loxley, and it feels like a proper boozer with wood stoves, tiled floors, a jukebox and a comfy leather wing-back chairs, and your four-legged friend is welcome.

The beer on offer is pretty impressive, with the likes of Tim Taylor Golden Best, Saltwick Nab, a full-bodied Ruby Alefrom Whitby Brewery, Theakston’s Best Bitter and Three Swords Pale Ale from Kirkstall Brewery.

The wine list is better than average, and if you’re planning a special event you can rent the entire place.

There’s a small plates menu in the pub too, plus a traditional Sunday lunch – just the job after you’ve had a yomp on the beach to Ravenscar – or just completed the Coast to Coast – and if you have you might want to book in to one of the rather glamorous bedrooms and make a night of it.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 4/5