On the one hand the demise of old-school boozers (no jokes about Oliver Reed please) has been well documented.

As drinking and eating habits have changed over the past couple of decades they’ve either adapted or, sadly, disappeared.

But on the other hand, we’ve seen the emergence of a new breed of independent craft bars and pubs that have tapped into our changing tastes and are going great guns.

The Melbourne in Oakwood

The Melbourne, a cosy little place in Oakwood, in north Leeds, is an excellent example of the latter – a simple, unfussy neighbourhood pub that takes the best of traditional pubs, convivial and welcoming, and combines it with the penchant for different beers in a more informal setting.

The pub (formerly a dry cleaners) is a stone’s throw from Roundhay Park and sister of the excellent Brunswick in the centre of Leeds.

There’s a utilitarian feel to the place with the exposed brick walls and black metal stools, while the fabric, Scandi-style seats offer a touch of comfort.

As well as being dog-friendly, there are communal benches and tables for when the weather’s warm, making it a great spot for an afternoon drink or two in the sunshine.

On the beer front, there are cask options as well as a keg blackboard featuring the likes of Melbourne Pale, Paulaner, Brunswick’s session IPA and an intriguing cloudy lemonade sour from Vault City.

They also have a decent pint of Murphy’s which makes a welcome change from the ubiquitous Guinness.

There are bar snacks, too, including olives, brie, Cantabrian anchovies, venison and pork salami, along with cheese toasties which ought to keep the traditionalists happy.

With its soulful soundtrack playing unobtrusively in the background, there’s something quietly understated and pleasing about The Melbourne.

It’s one of those places that gently pulls you in and makes you feel at home.

Which is what all good pubs should do.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5