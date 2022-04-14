The Minster Inn Marygate York

“You don’t know the Minster Inn?” a friend who regularly comes by train from Northallerton to drink there asks. No, I don’t, so naturally, I immediately pay a visit. The Edwardian pub on Marygate just off Bootham looks inviting before even setting foot in the place with its bold declaration of being an alehouse and kitchen. Inside, the staff offer the friendliest welcome I have felt in a long time, table service is the norm, as is tasting the beers before buying and if you want to experiment further, buy a platter of thirds of the ones you want to try.

The Minster is chock full of original Edwardian features, the bar has comfy seating and a warm fire for those cosier months, and there are two other snug rooms where you can hunker down. Outside is the cutest courtyard.

I am not sure about mentioning the beers on my visit as they change constantly; except for the pint of York’s Best Bitter my husband is drinking which tends to be a regular.

What they have on just now though, is varied with the likes of Sunbeam, Low Rider, Arbor gluten-free pale ale heavy with Simcoe hops, Titanic Plum Porter and on and on. As well as gins and the like, there are some exceptional wines too, and many by the glass. The kitchen serves wood-fired pizza, which smells and looks delicious and unsurprisingly is in demand, so do book ahead.

Honestly, what more could you want from a pub? Cheers to my lovely friend for telling me (and you) about it.

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

food 5/5

atmosphere 5/5

prices 5/5