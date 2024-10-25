The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a double-fronted stone pub with a lovely log-burning open range fire in the bar and a couple or more rooms dedicated to dining.

There also seems to be a very tempting beer garden out back. As well as the usual horse brasses, bridles and bedpans decorating the walls is a girder dedicated to locks and keys.

No idea why, but it reminded me of those bridges where people leave similar as love tokens.

It also seems to be a pub with a canine bent. Many of the artworks scattered around feature dogs. Mainly gun dogs, but by no means exclusively.

I couldn’t help but notice, as I settled in front of the fire cradling a welcome pint, that there seemed to be a lot of southern accents – mainly cockney – amongst the clientele.

I don’t know if Appleton is a popular second-home village or if it just makes a good hideaway for retired criminals who aren’t keen on life on the Costa Del Sol.

The food in the pub looks good.

I had a hot beef sarnie with onion gravy and chunky chips off the specials board and can confirm it is the second best one I’ve had in Yorkshire, behind the unsurpassable version at the Wolds Inn at Huggate.

Just as yet another couple of apparent southerners walked into the bar, a burning log - teetering on the verge of falling from the fire and setting light to the rug – was booted back into the grate by a member of staff with the phrase ‘get back in, you ungrateful bugger.’

I have no idea if this was an intended pun or not, but it was nice to be reminded by his accent that we weren’t in some wilderness part of Essex.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5