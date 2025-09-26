The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s rare, though, that city centre pubs are afforded such care and attention. The New Clarence is the first example of its kind in Hull.

Like so many pubs these days, the Clarence stuttered to a halt during Covid and was in the middle of being turned into flats when some marvellously well-meaning folk formed the Hull Community Pub Society with the broad intention of saving pubs in the city and the narrow intention of making the Clarence the first.

Achieving the seemingly impossible and raising more than £250,000 via a share scheme, the society bought and renovated and has now reopened the New Clarence with admirable speediness.

The main bar has been retained and all else titivated.

A lift has been installed and the upstairs function room is being brought back to life. Best of all, the committee has brought in Jamie Reading to run the place.

Jamie used to be landlord of the much-lamented Whalebone, which he turned from a sleepy dockers’ pub located deep in an industrial estate into the best pub in Hull.

A trick that I think makes him the best landlord in Hull and very possibly the best in the whole of the county.

At the Clarence he has free reign to source booze, food and staff and, so far, is making his usual exceptional job of it.

From the wall of real cider, to the considerately priced food (£10 for small fish and chips is unheard of these days), to the whip-smart bar team, Jamie had the New Clarence drilled into shape within days of reopening.

Shareholders get a discount on the booze and (if they vote for it) a dividend from profits at the end of each year.

The last few years have been apocalyptic for the pub trade but it really is a delight to see a ‘new’ venture prospering and leading the way.

Long live the new New Clarence.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5

New Clarence, Charles Street, Hull, HU2 8DE