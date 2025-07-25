The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Older residents hereabouts will remember the place as The White Hart and then came a few incidents – including Covid – and the pub clearly had to re-invent itself if it was to remain as a going concern.

Well, it certainly has, and what was once a pretty conventional pub is now a venue that is anything but – and, these days, it has much more of a ‘bistro’ feel.

There’s just one bar, straight ahead of you as you enter. The space screams ‘contemporary’ and it screams it without any excuse.

The New Inn in Penistone

There’s not a whisper of any venerable or conventional pub cosiness, this today is far more of a bar and restaurant which you would cheerfully discover in a large town, or city, centre, and it has been translated just down a very steep hill on the fringe of venerable Penistone.

If you desire an uplifting cocktail, or a premium up-market lager (Madri and Peroni among them), then you’ve come to the right place; beers (such as Doombar) aren’t served from hand-pumps, but from pressurised pulls.

But then this is no longer a haunt for the CAMRA crowd, it has channelled itself for a new market.

There’s live music on Saturday evenings, but otherwise there’s an unobtrusive soundtrack in the background, and not a single TV screen in sight.

The New prides itself on its function spaces and on its suites for events – they are all accessed from separate entrances from the main area.

The other lunchtime, all food orders had to be made at the bar, and no running tabs were allowed.

Having said that, the fish goujon smallbite snack was a belter in both taste and value (and size), and both large glasses of the Sauvignon Blanc were crisp and cold and refreshing on an extremely hot day.

The fact that they were also delivered at sensible prices was a big bonus.

The kitchen is determined to offer the absolute best of local produce, which is, in itself admirable and (judging by the portions going to the tables of fellow customers) everyone is very happy with the arrangement.

It's dog-friendly and there’s plenty of secure off-street parking.

You get the feeling that The New is still a ‘work in progress’ but, even so, there must be warm applause for your efforts.

Welcome 3/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5