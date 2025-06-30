A pub which boasted “a pint is cheaper than therapy” on social media has had its licence to sell alcohol revoked.

Fights and the sale of booze to a drunken underage boy put paid to the Old Dun Cow’s licence after less than six months. Stockton Council’s licensing sub-committee revoked it because of concerns the Stockton town centre nightspot was “not being managed appropriately nor overseen sufficiently well”, despite assurances it had got its act together.

Cleveland Police called for a review of the Bridge Street bar’s licence, to prevent crime, disorder and public nuisance and protect children. The force was supported by public health, environmental health and licensing officers.

Kayley Scaife from Cleveland Police said there was “simply no option” after four violent incidents. Most recently, a 17-year-old boy was allowed in and served drinks before he took part in an attack on two men who came into the pub just before midnight on April 26.

The Old Dun Cow pub on Bridge Street, Stockton. Picture: LDR.

She said: “Sale of alcohol to children is completely unacceptable. There’s clearly a chance that this is not a one-off.

“The issues for us are indicative of poor management. They failed in those obligations and a child came to harm, was involved in a violent incident, was served alcohol. It appears there were numerous opportunities missed for him to be stopped, not served or removed.”

PC Andrew Thorpe said it was “disappointing” the 17-year-old was let in and allowed to drink before he jumped up from his table and “doesn’t hesitate to join in the fight”, kicking and punching. Door staff took him outside where the teenager and his associate hung around waiting for over half an hour, with doormen holding them back from re-entering.

He added the premises was meant to operate a Challenge 25 policy: “This was a 17-year-old male who clearly wasn’t 25 and wasn’t challenged by either door staff or bar staff.”

He described three earlier incidents. One man punched another following an argument outside the pub before the two were pulled apart at about 1.55am on February 7.

A group of women walked in unchallenged after fighting in the street with another group of women at about 9.45pm on Sunday, February 9: “The premises seemed oblivious of anything that had happened outside.”

Then a reveller laid into another man, hitting him twice to the face then kicking him and trying to stamp on his head, after following him out of the pub at almost 1.30am on Thursday, February 27. “He’s lucky he didn’t cause some serious damage to the lad,” said PC Thorpe.

CCTV operators, not the pub, called police to the incidents, none of which led to police investigations with people unwilling to pursue complaints. Ms Scaife said there were concerns over CCTV and door staff showing a “leave it” attitude at the pub, which was granted a new licence in January, having been run in a busy spot by different operators for decades previously.

Council public health practitioner Tracy Hyman said it was worrying the pub used social media messaging which “tends towards encouraging irresponsible drinking and some of it is dangerous and factually incorrect”. Posts said “a pint is cheaper than therapy”, “start the weekend the right way – mildly irresponsible and very hydrated”, and “grab that affordable liquid counselling, hit the dance floor and let Stockton’s finest soundtrack your questionable life choices”.

She said licensing and police tried to work with the premises. But “there remains a lack of cooperation and the issues remain unresolved”.

Trainee trading standards and licensing officer Ellie Russell said there had been emails, phone calls and site visits but “compliance had been inconsistent” with “significant resistance” despite reassurances, with actions not completed or followed through. She said: “With the evidence of poor compliance and ongoing disorder, we urge the licensing committee to consider appropriate action.”

Licence holder and premises supervisor Lewis Metcalfe said the pub had been temporarily closed. He said door staff and a barmaid who overlooked the 17-year-old customer no longer worked at the pub.

Asked whether he would let the situation arise again, he replied: “Absolutely not.” He said they had added door staff on Wednesday after seeing a rise in customers.

Stephen Moody, also speaking for the pub, when asked about door staff being “oblivious” to violence outside, said drunk people often stood at a taxi office or pizza shop over the road: “A lot of things tend to happen that are nothing to do with us.”

He said door and bar staff would ask for identification: “It was just them two lads that came in. I don’t know what was going on to be fair, but they didn’t get ID’d.

“You can see he sort of snuck in, but they do get asked for ID. We only accept passports and driving licences. Just on that occasion they just haven’t.

“The 17-year-old already looked intoxicated by the time he came to us. We don’t know where he’s been before that.”

When it was pointed out the teen should not have been served if he was drunk, Mr Metcalfe said: “You’re right. It’s very true.

“He shouldn’t have been served. He shouldn’t have been allowed in and that’s the top and bottom of it.”

He said the teenager came in at the back of a group: “He obviously should have been identified and wasn’t.”

He said door staff were trained not to serve underage or drunk people. Asked why the pub did not report any of the incidents, he said they occurred in “split seconds” and the bar did not tolerate violent behaviour, adding: “If they’re outside and witnessing things and not reporting it back to anybody inside, how are we supposed to know?”