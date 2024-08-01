The perfect red and white wines for summer as temperatures finally hot up

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It was hot in Canada during my family summer holiday. With temperatures edging towards 30 degrees every day, only an ice-cold Vancouver Island lager would do as the perfect drink at lunchtime. By evening, temperatures had fallen but it was still warm, so what should I choose to accompany dinner?

Fish is a speciality of the region, and we worked through a substantial number of Okanagan white wines, poured alongside locally caught wild tuna and salmon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quail’s Gate Chardonnay and Vieux Pin Petit Blanc received the highest scores from the drinkers around our table, but since most of them were busy putting assorted children to bed, their focus was not really on what was in their glass. That is where the ice came in handy.

Vineyards of Saumur Champigny

With an insulated ice container on the table, chunks of ice were dropped into glasses, admittedly diluting flavours but making the wine much more refreshing when the younger parents returned to their dinner after chasing a child back into bed.

The real problem came when there was steak on the barbecue. Should we chill the reds? The wine fridge in our rented house was working overtime, so the reds were pretty cool when they emerged, and that was a revelation.

Not only did the Pinot Noirs stand up well to chilling, but Merlot, Gamay and Cabernet Franc kept their balance and flavours during dinner without the tannins showing. And since there was ice on the table, someone put ice in their red. And it was fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canadians have a relaxed attitude to wine. Yes, they take wine seriously, after all, it is an expensive drink, but if it needs to be cooler, they ice it.

Returning home, I thought I should continue the theme of chilled reds, and there are so many that only need half an hour in the fridge to bring them to the right temperature for summer drinking.

The Loire has a whole range of wines that chill down comfortably yet have enough flavour to cope with steak, sausages and kebabs.

The key red grape in the Loire is Cabernet Franc, which, surprisingly, is the parent grape of Cabernet Sauvignon. It likes the cool soils of the Loire to give wines with the taste of crunchy fresh raspberries, filled out with blackcurrant notes, but with an unmistakeable hint of crushed fresh bay leaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loire Cabernet Franc wines make the most delicious summertime reds, and they really do appreciate a short period in an ice bucket.

Here are some to seek out. And when you have worked through these, it is worth expanding your horizons to some other terrific red wines that also appreciate their time on ice.

The Best Chinon 2022, Loire, France, 12.5%, Morrisons down from £9 to £8 until 6 August: No apologies for mentioning this wine again. It has bags of raspberry and redcurrant fruit, with silky, soft tannins and top notes of violets adding interest. Chill it for half an hour to taste it at its best and serve with grilled lamb and tagines.

Les Terrasses St. Nicolas de Bourgueil 2023, France, Tesco £11: The light sandy soil of St. Nicholas de Bourgueil ripens Cabernet Franc to perfection giving wines with juicy raspberry flavours and red fruit flavours with just a hint of a freshly crushed bay leaf. The acidity is bright and precise, like a first bite into a Scottish raspberry. Team this with a slow-cooked barbecued leg of lamb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croix de Chaintres Saumur Champigny 2021, Waitrose £13.99: The area of Saumur-Champigny hugs the southern side of the river Loire and this warm enclave with tuffeau soils produces wines with crunchy red fruits, with raspberries and cherries to the fore. There is a sprinkle of herbs and a fresh food-friendly finish. Team this with charcuterie or a herb-crusted rack of lamb.

Chinon Rouge ‘Amaranthe’ Baudry-Dutour 2022, Firth and Co. (Northallerton) £15: A terrific wine with the emphasis on red cherry and strawberry fruit, edged with just a hint of aromatic pepper, and a crisp, easy-drinking finish. Chill this down and serve as an aperitif with charcuterie or pair with grilled duck.

Domaine Filliatreau Saumur Champigny 2020, Le Bon Vin (Sheffield) £18.50: A top-notch Saumur Champigny made from 35-year-old vines, farmed organically and biodynamically. This has a lovely depth of flavour without losing that fresh, crushed summer-fruit flavours of the region. Team with a lightly grilled steak.

Other wines that enjoy the cold:

Lateral Pinot Noir NV, Chile, Tesco £4.39: I have no idea how Tesco manage to get such good flavours in the bottle for so little money, but you don’t need to worry about that, just buy it. Perfect for large garden gatherings, or parties now the students have come home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cono Sur Bicicleta 2023 Pinot Noir, Chile, Tesco £7: Consistently good, this has all the right wild strawberry fruit with a soft easy style and enough flavour to stand up to a meaty pasta dish or a chicken kebab. Most supermarkets have this brand, but Tesco has the best price at the time of writing.

The Best Marqués de los Rios Garnacha 2022, Spain, Morrisons £7.50: Brimming with juicy cherry and bramble fruit with an edge of spice, and an easy-drinking style, chill this wine for an hour and enjoy with pizzas and spiced vegetable dishes.

Cantina del Garda Bardolino 2023, Italy, Majestic £8.99 on a mix six deal: Made from well-established vines planted on the shores of Lake Garda, this Bardolino is a terrific wine for summer drinking. Light and full of redcurrant and red cherry fruit with a tangy finish. Perfect chilled with a summer lunch of grilled fish or salads.

Beaujolais Villages La Camensarde 2022, France, Asda £10: A great value Beaujolais Villages wine made from Gamay grapes from the best villages of the region. Bright, juicy red fruits, a soft rounded style and a fresh finish. Keep a bottle in the fridge so it is ready when you light up the barbecue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad