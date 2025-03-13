The perfect red and white wines to drink this spring for less than a tenner

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There is an old adage about not casting clouts until May is out, but in the last week or so I have found that I have switched to a lighter weight coat.

Now that there is the occasional ray of sunshine peeking through the clouds, my thoughts have turned to lighter foods and wines.

With a careful eye on the budget, at £10 and under, here are some suggestions for early spring drinking.

Argentina provides great value wines for spring drinking

White Wines

Sorcova Feteascǎ Regalǎ 2023, Romania, Waitrose £8.99 down to £6.74 until 18 March on a mix six deal: Packed full of delicious aromatic honeysuckle notes with peach, crunchy apples and a sprinkle of spice, this has the aroma of springtime in a glass. Try it alongside a lightly spiced dish, or a salad, and it works every time.

Mount Rozier Chardonnay Reserve 2024, South Africa, Sainsbury down from £7.50 to £6.75 with a Nectar card until 18 March: Cool breezes coming straight off the ocean keeping the grapes fresh and the flavours bright. With peachy, citrus notes and a creamy, elegant finish, this is terrific value.

Specially Selected Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie, 2023, Aldi £6.99: Long before Sauvignon Blanc was the go-to wine to pour with fish, Muscadet was king. Now the region has re-invented itself and the flavours are lip-smacking fresh with lemon and lime citrus notes, a hint of sea salt and a background of yeasty roundness that adds texture and depth. Perfect with grilled prawns.

Tesco Finest Passerina Terre di Chieti 2023, Abruzzo, Italy, Tesco down from £8.25 to £7.25 with a Tesco Clubcard until 23 March: Passerina is a rare, old variety grape, gradually being reintroduced in Abruzzo. Light, fresh and delicious with a creamy rounded texture, peach and apricot flavours and sprinkle of herbs.

Alain Grignon Vermentino 2023, France, Majestic down from £9.99 to £7.99 on a mix six deal: Mostly found in Italy and Sardinia, Vermentino is now making its home in various locations around the world, and this one from a grower’s co-operative in the south of France stands out for its quality.

Vermentino is perfect for springtime drinking for its bright, floral aromas and soft, lime zest and pear flavours.

Les Jamelles Viognier 2023, Pays d’Oc, France, Co-op £8: A rich, fragrant stye of Viognier with spring blossom on the nose and full flavoured peaches and apricots on the palate. Delicious with salads and chicken.

Brancott Estate Flight 2023, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, 9% alcohol, Co-op down from £9.15 to £8.15 until 1 April: If you prefer to drink lower alcohol wines, then this is one to head for.

Only 9% alcohol compared with most Kiwi Sauvignons at around 12.5%, the grapes for this wine have been picked earlier to keep the alcohol lower, and it saves on Calories too, with just 74 per 125 ml glass.

The taste is still full of all the characteristic Kiwi Sauvignons with fresh lively, passion fruit and pink grapefruit zest.

M&S Found Manzoni Bianco 2023, Veneto, Italy, Marks and Spencer/Ocado £8: The Found range at M&S is a fantastic way of bringing new wines to our shores made from grapes that may have been forgotten or even lost in the rush to give everyone the standard flavours of Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet. This is made from Manzoni – no I hadn’t heard of it either, but it is a cross between Pinot Blanc and Riesling.

Professor Manzoni was so pleased with his creation that he has made sure his name is always associated with this light, dry wine, with floral and minerally notes. Try it with grilled fish.

Red Wines

Des Tourelles Claret 2022, Bordeaux, France, Tesco £5.75: Bordeaux reds have become the bargains of the wine shelves, with quality well ahead of price. This is mainly soft juicy Merlot with a splash of Cabernet Sauvignon and the merest hint of Cabernet Franc. The result is a soft, easy, fruit-filled wine with just enough structure to stand up to tonight’s supper.

Piquito Selección Especial Monastrell 2023, Jumilla, Spain, Waitrose £7.99 down to £5.99 until 18 March on a mix six deal: Whole berry fermentation followed by just three months in oak gives dark berry fruits with a touch of spice and enough weight to take on a meaty casserole.

La P’tite Pierre Rouge 2023, Vin de France, Tesco down from £7.25 to £6.25 with a Clubcard until 24 March: Astonishing flavour for money in this soft, juicy, strawberry-scented wine. Made from a blend of Carignan, Caladoc and Grenache it drinks well at ambient temperature, but will perform really well chilled when the barbecue season comes around.

Bruce Jack Pinotage Malbec 2023, South Africa, Asda down from £8.75 to £7 with a Nectar card until 18 March: Unbeatable value for money in this range from Bruce Jack. This has juicy bramble and cherry fruit with a smooth spiced chocolate note and a rounded finish. Perfect with anything meaty.

Specially Selected, Buenas Vides Argentinian Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Mendoza, Aldi £7.49: Terrific flavour for money in this Aldi wine. Packed with blackcurrant, blueberry and raspberry fruit, with a soft breeze of freshness across the palate and rounded, silky tannins.

LFE Signature Series Pinot Noir, Rapel Valley, Chile, 2023, Majestic down from £9.99 to £7.99 on a mix six deal: From Luis Felipe Edwards, Chile’s largest family-owned wine company, where quality and good flavours are always put first. Light in style, with a splash of Cinsault and Malbec in the blend adding extra depth to the cherry and strawberry fruit.

Araldica Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2020, Piemonte, Italy, Waitrose, down from £11 to £8.25 on the 25% off deal until 18 March: From the misty hills of Piedmont, this Barbera is chock full of spiced red cherry, raspberry and damson fruit with a finish that echoes truffles and forest floors. Partner this with savoury pasta dishes especially when there are mushrooms on the plate.

